Our final major update...

Level 4, new enemies and a new Boss

Continue button in the main menu is greyed out if no game is currently active,

Lowered opacity of the dark overlay by 10%,

Reworked how light interacts with chests, upgrades, and arrows pointing towards upgrades, to improve visibility,

Nerfed the Hammer Ship (lowered HP from 150 to 140),

All ships (except the Golden Ship) have a slightly higher starting speed, Golden Ship speed lowered,

Fixed a bug with how the boss of Level 2 would react to knock back,

Fixed a bug we had left in on purpose where randomness value would make the main menu ship sprite rapidly change, leading to eye strain and headaches,

Fixed a bug where winning while in the level up screen glitches the game, requires closing and reopening to fix,

Fixed a bug with the gold cost appearing when an upgrade is fully levelled up,

Fixed being able to activate the buddy explosion without losing it if you hit while picking up a buddy,