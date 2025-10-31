 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20618076 Edited 31 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Our final major update...

Do you have what it takes to face this challenge? Follow us on Bluesky

FEATURES

  • Level 4, new enemies and a new Boss

BALANCE/QoL

  • All ships (except the Golden Ship) have a slightly higher starting speed, Golden Ship speed lowered,

  • Nerfed the Hammer Ship (lowered HP from 150 to 140),

  • Raised Hammer Ship and Boost Ship ability cooldown,

  • Improved ship ability descriptions,

  • Improvements to speed stat draw in ship menu,

  • Reworked how light interacts with chests, upgrades, and arrows pointing towards upgrades, to improve visibility,

  • Lowered opacity of the dark overlay by 10%,

  • Increased controller sensitivity,

  • Continue button in the main menu is greyed out if no game is currently active,

  • Added a screen shake effect when taking repeated damage

BUGFIXES

  • Fixed a bug with how the boss of Level 2 would react to knock back,

  • Fixed a bug we had left in on purpose where randomness value would make the main menu ship sprite rapidly change, leading to eye strain and headaches,

  • Fixed a bug where winning while in the level up screen glitches the game, requires closing and reopening to fix,

  • Fixed a bug with the gold cost appearing when an upgrade is fully levelled up,

  • Fixed being able to activate the buddy explosion without losing it if you hit while picking up a buddy,

  • Fixed weapons not selling properly when using a controller

PICAYUNE EVENT CHANGES

  • Buffed the Picayune (15 HP -> 50 HP; raised max size and lighting),

  • Picayune makes a sound when defeated,

  • Fixed the event reward, the Cyl Buddy, to work as intended,

  • Cyl Buddy becomes correctly unlocked as a rare buddy variant after rescuing it once,

ART

  • Improved Buddy Ship sprites

  • Minor adjustments

