Our final major update...
Do you have what it takes to face this challenge? Follow us on Bluesky
FEATURES
Level 4, new enemies and a new Boss
BALANCE/QoL
All ships (except the Golden Ship) have a slightly higher starting speed, Golden Ship speed lowered,
Nerfed the Hammer Ship (lowered HP from 150 to 140),
Raised Hammer Ship and Boost Ship ability cooldown,
Improved ship ability descriptions,
Improvements to speed stat draw in ship menu,
Reworked how light interacts with chests, upgrades, and arrows pointing towards upgrades, to improve visibility,
Lowered opacity of the dark overlay by 10%,
Increased controller sensitivity,
Continue button in the main menu is greyed out if no game is currently active,
Added a screen shake effect when taking repeated damage
BUGFIXES
Fixed a bug with how the boss of Level 2 would react to knock back,
Fixed a bug we had left in on purpose where randomness value would make the main menu ship sprite rapidly change, leading to eye strain and headaches,
Fixed a bug where winning while in the level up screen glitches the game, requires closing and reopening to fix,
Fixed a bug with the gold cost appearing when an upgrade is fully levelled up,
Fixed being able to activate the buddy explosion without losing it if you hit while picking up a buddy,
Fixed weapons not selling properly when using a controller
PICAYUNE EVENT CHANGES
Buffed the Picayune (15 HP -> 50 HP; raised max size and lighting),
Picayune makes a sound when defeated,
Fixed the event reward, the Cyl Buddy, to work as intended,
Cyl Buddy becomes correctly unlocked as a rare buddy variant after rescuing it once,
ART
Improved Buddy Ship sprites
Minor adjustments
Changed files in this update