Hey Everyone,

This update contains some balance changes and bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.

Slightly reduced the negative worker penalty on lower difficulties

Added some more geysers and an extra oasis to Desert biomes in operation mode

Greatly increased the chance that grass spawns close to your landing point on Volcanic biomes in operation mode

Fixed colonization mode ships on later missions sometimes getting stuck at 0 power until more reactors are built

Fixed a case where colonization tribes would immediately attack on Colonization M2 or M3 causing waves to break

Fixed The Gnasher and some other goo not dealing damage to tribes

Fixed units not always behaving correctly with click drag formations if the drag started on an enemy

Fixed Sky Gardens not adding the correct amount of workers if they were upgraded from Biodomes

Fixed dig-in cooldowns not always starting if multiple units use it at the same time

Fixed being able to copy robot outposts

Fixed an issue with large colonies on load where workers wouldn't match