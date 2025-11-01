 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20618021 Edited 1 November 2025 – 08:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

This update contains some balance changes and bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.

Balance

  • Greatly increased the chance that grass spawns close to your landing point on Volcanic biomes in operation mode

  • Added some more geysers and an extra oasis to Desert biomes in operation mode

  • Slightly reduced the negative worker penalty on lower difficulties

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed colonization mode ships on later missions sometimes getting stuck at 0 power until more reactors are built

  • Fixed a case where colonization tribes would immediately attack on Colonization M2 or M3 causing waves to break

  • Fixed The Gnasher and some other goo not dealing damage to tribes

  • Fixed units not always behaving correctly with click drag formations if the drag started on an enemy

  • Fixed Sky Gardens not adding the correct amount of workers if they were upgraded from Biodomes

  • Fixed dig-in cooldowns not always starting if multiple units use it at the same time

  • Fixed being able to copy robot outposts

  • Fixed an issue with large colonies on load where workers wouldn't match

  • Fixed Unbreakable Resolve breaking mutant merging

