Hey Everyone,
This update contains some balance changes and bug fixes reported by the community. Let me know on Discord or on the Steam forums if you encounter anymore bugs or have suggestions.
Balance
Greatly increased the chance that grass spawns close to your landing point on Volcanic biomes in operation mode
Added some more geysers and an extra oasis to Desert biomes in operation mode
Slightly reduced the negative worker penalty on lower difficulties
Bug Fixes
Fixed colonization mode ships on later missions sometimes getting stuck at 0 power until more reactors are built
Fixed a case where colonization tribes would immediately attack on Colonization M2 or M3 causing waves to break
Fixed The Gnasher and some other goo not dealing damage to tribes
Fixed units not always behaving correctly with click drag formations if the drag started on an enemy
Fixed Sky Gardens not adding the correct amount of workers if they were upgraded from Biodomes
Fixed dig-in cooldowns not always starting if multiple units use it at the same time
Fixed being able to copy robot outposts
Fixed an issue with large colonies on load where workers wouldn't match
Fixed Unbreakable Resolve breaking mutant merging
