Features:

- Added a new Statistics Panel. You can now view the total quantities, historical trends, production and consumption rates, as well as the population trends of Towertizens.

- Added a new option "View This Item Only". You can now display the distribution of a specific item across the entire Tower (hold Ctrl and click the item icon in the Layer Statistics UI)

- Added a new option "Clear Items on This Layer". Click the trash can icon in the Layer Statistics UI to remove all items from the current layer.

- While constructing, a green grid overlay is now displayed on buildable areas of the Tower body and building surfaces.

- While constructing, you can now press R to rotate a building's orientation.

- While constructing, hold Ctrl to enable auto-snapping to nearby buildings of the same type, making it easier to build neat, aligned rows.

- Added new structure and production sound effects for various buildings, making the Tower feel more lively!

Changes:

- Optimized the placement experience for larger buildings. The building will now make a minor Auto-Offset to avoid conflicts with buildings nearby.

- You can now construct buildings on top of full-layer structures (such as Jellyfish Bay)

- When dismantling pipes, all materials inside will now be fully refunded.

- Adjusted the height of Star Picker Platform from 12 to 8 grids. (Existing Star Picker Platforms are not affected.)

- Adjusted the buildable areas of certain tower sections and buildings.

- Adjusted the default UI scale mutiplier for certain resolution to improve text readability.

- Enlarged the models of Towertizens and adjusted their work animations on some buildings.

Bugfix:

- Fixed an issue where the maximum offset distance of the Tower Body was inconsistent across the four directions (front, back, left, right).

- Fixed an issue where the build panel failed to update after Faith increased from insufficient to sufficient when constructing a layer, requiring players to close and reopen the panel for the message to refresh.

- Fixed a visual glitch where wooden beams behind certain buildings would flicker when overlapping with the Tower Body.