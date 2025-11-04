Added DLC “Stasis & Flux Bookmarks”!

We’ve added DLC items that let you pause Kuroda 42’s growth or randomize its next evolution path. (Planned to go on sale later today.)

These are not consumables—once purchased, you can use them as many times as you like.

Price: $0.99, with 30% off for the first week!

New playlist “KOE - Astral Downlink” added!

gogh’s first playlist featuring vocal tracks is here!

For fans of Lofi / Dream Pop / Chillwave / Techno / House / Dance / Psychedelic / Acid-Folk: about an hour of dreamlike textures by m•o•e.