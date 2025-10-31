 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617791 Edited 31 October 2025 – 07:13:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear all store managers,

🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃

From October 31st to November 1st

During the holiday period, simply complete one ranked game to earn a limited-edition pumpkin hat!

From October 31st to November 6th

To make the holiday atmosphere even more vibrant, all customers will become slightly translucent during the holiday period, as if traveling between reality and fantasy. Additionally, the goblins will also be wearing pumpkin hats to serve you!

Other updates:

  • Chapter 7-4 unlocked: Chapter 7, Stage 4 and its corresponding difficulty are now available.

  • House upgrade unlocked: Upgrade your house after completing 7-4.

  • New house furniture unlocked: Purchase corresponding furniture after upgrading your house.

  • Rug optimization: All previously purchased rugs have been refreshed!

