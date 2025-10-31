Dear all store managers,

🎃 Happy Halloween! 🎃

From October 31st to November 1st

During the holiday period, simply complete one ranked game to earn a limited-edition pumpkin hat!

From October 31st to November 6th

To make the holiday atmosphere even more vibrant, all customers will become slightly translucent during the holiday period, as if traveling between reality and fantasy. Additionally, the goblins will also be wearing pumpkin hats to serve you!

Other updates: