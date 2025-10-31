Hello exorcists!
We have just pushed Patch 1.1 live to Steam, which fixes a number of bugs that have been raised since launch, particularly the most egregious ones.
As a heads up, Summerfall is taking the next 2 weeks off as launching any game is a huge effort and we are all exhausted (though I will jump into the forums every now and then to respond to things! - Liam). We'll be back after that point.
IMPORTANT NOTE:
If you experienced the bug where you defeated Malys with a single Patron and were directed to Lydia to gain more information on how to defeat Malys, you will need to start a new Profile. Unfortunately we have not been able to retroactively apply this fix. We sincerely apologise to anyone this affects!
QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS
The Codex has been updated to include
A Card Collection page, allowing you to view all cards except for Curse cards
A Curio Collection page, allowing you to view all Curios
You now gain 1 Fervor each of the first times you successfully exorcise Mammon and Baalzebuth
How To Play has been moved into the Codex
The Codex is now accessible from the Pause menu
UI/UX & TEXT FIXES
Cards now display their Rarity
There is now a confirmation message before choosing your first Patron
Ward visuals should no longer disappear in certain situations
Ashed tooltip now correctly displays on cards that make use of Ashed
Pausing the game (and other UI actions) now correctly cancel the targeting arrow
Clicking on a Faith reward multiple times no longer gives you additional Faith
Ring the Bell now has the correct illustration
UI and art polish
Multiple tooltips revised and corrected
Many typos fixed
GAMEPLAY FIXES
The game no longer hangs on the loading screen in certain situations, preventing progression
All known narrative progression issues have been solved
Achievements have been fixed, and you will now gain any Achievements you missed when you next start a run
The combination of multi-attacks and Silvered can no longer cause the game to crash
Repeated effects no longer persist once the exorcism is complete eg. a key entity has died (demon, player, host)
Duplicates should no longer show up in card rewards
Pact and Oath should no longer trigger one another
Statuses should no longer affect subsequent exorcisms or runs
Master Root Curio now correctly triggers on unblocked damage
Carrion Crow's Foot Curio has been fixed
Light in the Darkness has been fixed
Judgment of Osiris has been fixed
Reversal of Fortune has been fixed
All I Need has been fixed
Heavenly Hosts has been fixed
The upgraded version of Powers That Be now works correctly
The upgraded version of Gift of Grace now works correctly
The description for Chains That Bind has been corrected
A number of storylets that were showing blank have been fixed
Unfaltering and Resolute assist cards now add correct amount of Will to allies
Assist cards no longer display as Ally cards
OTHER CHANGES
All three Artifacts have been revised, to make them less opinionated
Generic demons now let you pick from one of 3 cards, rather than 1 of 2
Gaining a Patron now gains you 1 Fervor rather than 2
Demons that react to the death of their minions can no longer be stunlocked into only taking defensive action
Several cards have been rebalanced, including Immaculate Fury, Heaven's Favor
Several demons have had their behaviour updated
KNOWN BUGS
Phantom doesn't stop minions or allies from adding statuses
Phantom doesn't stop The Wanton from adding Tremor, nor Dysmorphia from adding Vulnerable
Master Root only triggers from unblocked damage; it will not trigger on blocked damage
If you Abandon Run in an exorcism, exorcism music will not stop
Shop prices don't update immediately if you fully upgrade a shop in one go
Certain demons that react to high damage can be stun-locked if you repeat high damage each turn
Thank you all so much! Your feedback and bug reporting has been hugely helpful.
All the best,
Your friends at Summerfall
Changed files in this update