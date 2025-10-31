 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617679
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello exorcists!

We have just pushed Patch 1.1 live to Steam, which fixes a number of bugs that have been raised since launch, particularly the most egregious ones.

As a heads up, Summerfall is taking the next 2 weeks off as launching any game is a huge effort and we are all exhausted (though I will jump into the forums every now and then to respond to things! - Liam). We'll be back after that point.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

If you experienced the bug where you defeated Malys with a single Patron and were directed to Lydia to gain more information on how to defeat Malys, you will need to start a new Profile. Unfortunately we have not been able to retroactively apply this fix. We sincerely apologise to anyone this affects!

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

  • The Codex has been updated to include

    • A Card Collection page, allowing you to view all cards except for Curse cards

    • A Curio Collection page, allowing you to view all Curios

  • You now gain 1 Fervor each of the first times you successfully exorcise Mammon and Baalzebuth

  • How To Play has been moved into the Codex

  • The Codex is now accessible from the Pause menu

UI/UX & TEXT FIXES

  • Cards now display their Rarity

  • There is now a confirmation message before choosing your first Patron

  • Ward visuals should no longer disappear in certain situations

  • Ashed tooltip now correctly displays on cards that make use of Ashed

  • Pausing the game (and other UI actions) now correctly cancel the targeting arrow

  • Clicking on a Faith reward multiple times no longer gives you additional Faith

  • Ring the Bell now has the correct illustration

  • UI and art polish

  • Multiple tooltips revised and corrected

  • Many typos fixed

GAMEPLAY FIXES

  • The game no longer hangs on the loading screen in certain situations, preventing progression

  • All known narrative progression issues have been solved

  • Achievements have been fixed, and you will now gain any Achievements you missed when you next start a run

  • The combination of multi-attacks and Silvered can no longer cause the game to crash

  • Repeated effects no longer persist once the exorcism is complete eg. a key entity has died (demon, player, host)

  • Duplicates should no longer show up in card rewards

  • Pact and Oath should no longer trigger one another

  • Statuses should no longer affect subsequent exorcisms or runs

  • Master Root Curio now correctly triggers on unblocked damage

  • Carrion Crow's Foot Curio has been fixed

  • Light in the Darkness has been fixed

  • Judgment of Osiris has been fixed

  • Reversal of Fortune has been fixed

  • All I Need has been fixed

  • Heavenly Hosts has been fixed

  • The upgraded version of Powers That Be now works correctly

  • The upgraded version of Gift of Grace now works correctly

  • The description for Chains That Bind has been corrected

  • A number of storylets that were showing blank have been fixed

  • Unfaltering and Resolute assist cards now add correct amount of Will to allies

  • Assist cards no longer display as Ally cards

OTHER CHANGES

  • All three Artifacts have been revised, to make them less opinionated

  • Generic demons now let you pick from one of 3 cards, rather than 1 of 2

  • Gaining a Patron now gains you 1 Fervor rather than 2

  • Demons that react to the death of their minions can no longer be stunlocked into only taking defensive action

  • Several cards have been rebalanced, including Immaculate Fury, Heaven's Favor

  • Several demons have had their behaviour updated

KNOWN BUGS

  • Phantom doesn't stop minions or allies from adding statuses

  • Phantom doesn't stop The Wanton from adding Tremor, nor Dysmorphia from adding Vulnerable

  • Master Root only triggers from unblocked damage; it will not trigger on blocked damage

  • If you Abandon Run in an exorcism, exorcism music will not stop

  • Shop prices don't update immediately if you fully upgrade a shop in one go

  • Certain demons that react to high damage can be stun-locked if you repeat high damage each turn

Thank you all so much! Your feedback and bug reporting has been hugely helpful.

All the best,

Your friends at Summerfall

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449691
  • Loading history…
