Hello exorcists!

We have just pushed Patch 1.1 live to Steam, which fixes a number of bugs that have been raised since launch, particularly the most egregious ones.

As a heads up, Summerfall is taking the next 2 weeks off as launching any game is a huge effort and we are all exhausted (though I will jump into the forums every now and then to respond to things! - Liam). We'll be back after that point.

IMPORTANT NOTE:

If you experienced the bug where you defeated Malys with a single Patron and were directed to Lydia to gain more information on how to defeat Malys, you will need to start a new Profile. Unfortunately we have not been able to retroactively apply this fix. We sincerely apologise to anyone this affects!

QUALITY OF LIFE IMPROVEMENTS

The Codex has been updated to include A Card Collection page , allowing you to view all cards except for Curse cards A Curio Collection page , allowing you to view all Curios

You now gain 1 Fervor each of the first times you successfully exorcise Mammon and Baalzebuth

How To Play has been moved into the Codex

The Codex is now accessible from the Pause menu

UI/UX & TEXT FIXES

Cards now display their Rarity

There is now a confirmation message before choosing your first Patron

Ward visuals should no longer disappear in certain situations

Ashed tooltip now correctly displays on cards that make use of Ashed

Pausing the game (and other UI actions) now correctly cancel the targeting arrow

Clicking on a Faith reward multiple times no longer gives you additional Faith

Ring the Bell now has the correct illustration

UI and art polish

Multiple tooltips revised and corrected

Many typos fixed

GAMEPLAY FIXES

The game no longer hangs on the loading screen in certain situations, preventing progression

All known narrative progression issues have been solved

Achievements have been fixed, and you will now gain any Achievements you missed when you next start a run

The combination of multi-attacks and Silvered can no longer cause the game to crash

Repeated effects no longer persist once the exorcism is complete eg. a key entity has died (demon, player, host)

Duplicates should no longer show up in card rewards

Pact and Oath should no longer trigger one another

Statuses should no longer affect subsequent exorcisms or runs

Master Root Curio now correctly triggers on unblocked damage

Carrion Crow's Foot Curio has been fixed

Light in the Darkness has been fixed

Judgment of Osiris has been fixed

Reversal of Fortune has been fixed

All I Need has been fixed

Heavenly Hosts has been fixed

The upgraded version of Powers That Be now works correctly

The upgraded version of Gift of Grace now works correctly

The description for Chains That Bind has been corrected

A number of storylets that were showing blank have been fixed

Unfaltering and Resolute assist cards now add correct amount of Will to allies

Assist cards no longer display as Ally cards

OTHER CHANGES

All three Artifacts have been revised, to make them less opinionated

Generic demons now let you pick from one of 3 cards, rather than 1 of 2

Gaining a Patron now gains you 1 Fervor rather than 2

Demons that react to the death of their minions can no longer be stunlocked into only taking defensive action

Several cards have been rebalanced, including Immaculate Fury, Heaven's Favor

Several demons have had their behaviour updated

KNOWN BUGS

Phantom doesn't stop minions or allies from adding statuses

Phantom doesn't stop The Wanton from adding Tremor, nor Dysmorphia from adding Vulnerable

Master Root only triggers from unblocked damage; it will not trigger on blocked damage

If you Abandon Run in an exorcism, exorcism music will not stop

Shop prices don't update immediately if you fully upgrade a shop in one go

Certain demons that react to high damage can be stun-locked if you repeat high damage each turn

Thank you all so much! Your feedback and bug reporting has been hugely helpful.

All the best,

Your friends at Summerfall