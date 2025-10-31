Content

I added a new battle stage, a rock plateau overlooking the beach and ocean.



Another new battle stage features a wooden bridge crossing an overgrown river in summer bloom.



Sokras can bring a new Gadget to class, the Compass.



Polish

Sokras stops using Junkyard when low on life and power.



Adjusted the character highlight color when hovering a character during your main phase.



Bug Fixes

Scrap pile button is working again.



I spent the last two week’s painting more backgrounds so there is a good variety of beautiful backgrounds in the release version. I also added another toy for Sokras that rewards building up your deck more slowly before dishing out damage, rounding out their repertoire. Additionally, I made some tweaks here and there and fixed all the bugs I am aware of. Let’s go!