Major 31 October 2025 Build 20617669 Edited 31 October 2025 – 08:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I spent the last two week’s painting more backgrounds so there is a good variety of beautiful backgrounds in the release version. I also added another toy for Sokras that rewards building up your deck more slowly before dishing out damage, rounding out their repertoire. Additionally, I made some tweaks here and there and fixed all the bugs I am aware of. Let’s go!

Content

  • I added a new battle stage, a rock plateau overlooking the beach and ocean.
  • Another new battle stage features a wooden bridge crossing an overgrown river in summer bloom.
  • Sokras can bring a new Gadget to class, the Compass.


Polish

  • Sokras stops using Junkyard when low on life and power.
  • Adjusted the character highlight color when hovering a character during your main phase.


Bug Fixes

  • Scrap pile button is working again.

