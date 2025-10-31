 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617652 Edited 31 October 2025 – 06:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

New Features:

  • Added a Status Immunities display during battle (will only show in dungeons when the monster's bestiary entry is at least partially completed);

Adjustments:

  • Improved the description of the "Rune of Magic Absorption";

Balancing Adjustments:

  • Reduced the penetration percentage of Dracolich's skills;

  • Reduced the Dracolich's initial Spell Damage value;

  • Void Slime is no longer immune to Curse status;

  • Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Magic Absorption", but also reduced the negative effects on healing;

  • Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Unbalancing";

  • Adjusted the stat scaling for the Arena gladiators:

  • - Now their Spell Damage and Attack Speed have hard limits on how far they scale;

  • - Gladiator stats now have diminishing returns, especially noticeable on the Endless Arena, where enemies should scale more slowly the higher level they are;

  • Increased the Experience and Gold rewards from Arena gladiators;

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed certain cards on "Card Flipper" having the wrong values;

  • Fixed female "Skeleton" characters having the wrong body color during certain animations;

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3597591
