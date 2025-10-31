Added a Status Immunities display during battle (will only show in dungeons when the monster's bestiary entry is at least partially completed);

Improved the description of the "Rune of Magic Absorption";

Reduced the penetration percentage of Dracolich's skills;

Reduced the Dracolich's initial Spell Damage value;

Void Slime is no longer immune to Curse status;

Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Magic Absorption", but also reduced the negative effects on healing;

Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Unbalancing";

Adjusted the stat scaling for the Arena gladiators:

- Now their Spell Damage and Attack Speed have hard limits on how far they scale;

- Gladiator stats now have diminishing returns, especially noticeable on the Endless Arena, where enemies should scale more slowly the higher level they are;