Changelog
New Features:
Added a Status Immunities display during battle (will only show in dungeons when the monster's bestiary entry is at least partially completed);
Adjustments:
Improved the description of the "Rune of Magic Absorption";
Balancing Adjustments:
Reduced the penetration percentage of Dracolich's skills;
Reduced the Dracolich's initial Spell Damage value;
Void Slime is no longer immune to Curse status;
Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Magic Absorption", but also reduced the negative effects on healing;
Reduced the stat bonus of the "Rune of Unbalancing";
Adjusted the stat scaling for the Arena gladiators:
- Now their Spell Damage and Attack Speed have hard limits on how far they scale;
- Gladiator stats now have diminishing returns, especially noticeable on the Endless Arena, where enemies should scale more slowly the higher level they are;
Increased the Experience and Gold rewards from Arena gladiators;
Bugfixes:
Fixed certain cards on "Card Flipper" having the wrong values;
Fixed female "Skeleton" characters having the wrong body color during certain animations;
