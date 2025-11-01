 Skip to content
1 November 2025 Build 20617599
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi folks! This small update contains a few new requested features, along with performance and quality of life improvements.

What's new in this update:

  • Adds a new customization which lets you choose to have larger or smaller regions, when creating a new game map. (Note that the overall size of the map is unchanged; you'll have slightly fewer regions if you request they be large, and slightly more if you request they be small). Related to that, the map layout interface has been revamped to look nicer!

  • Disabled the flashing red visual effect on objects which aren't receiving enough bandwidth; it could actually result in a surprisingly large performance hit if you had a lot of buildings which were outside of bandwidth areas! Now buildings which aren't receiving network bandwidth get darker and get a flashing lighting bolt icon that should hopefully be more intuitive for players to understand, and also it'll render just as quickly as fully functional buildings!

  • District titles are now hidden during cutscenes; either the intro cutscene or release teaser cutscenes.

  • Removed the apply/cancel buttons when configuring a region's sky; those settings now take effect instantly!

  • Fixed region fills and outlines not being drawn in the "Grid" view.

  • Fixed duplicate, unnecessary redraws of scenery items within the model selection UI when opening scenery placement tools. (Previously, each model image was being pointlessly redrawn three times; now they only get drawn once!)

  • Fixed the appearance of doors in the door placement UI inside Dungeons. (They had been drawing in "Unlocked" state, now they are drawing in "Locked" state, as intended)

  • Changed the visible "IM" icon representing sent/received instant messages to one that hopefully is more intuitive to people!

Thanks so much for your all comments and feedback, everybody! We're now pushing toward our next big content update which should arrive in a few weeks time, as well the big Factions feature update which will likely hit early next year!

-T

