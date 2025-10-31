HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
We’re back with a small Halloween follow-up update to keep the spooky season rolling. This one adds some fresh cosmetics, a few map tweaks, and a couple buffs to help you survive the horrors ahead.
New Halloween headgear.
New Content:
Added new side mystery to the Swamp Free Hunt map
Added new Halloween headgear
Improvements:
Headgear is now saved and stays equipped between cases
Bug Fixes:
Buffed Holy Water
Buffed Demon General
Tweaks to "Escape Hell" sequence
Halloween Land map tweaks & fixes
Sunnyside map tweaks & fixes
Minor bug fixes
As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!
