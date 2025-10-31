 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617573 Edited 31 October 2025 – 08:26:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

We’re back with a small Halloween follow-up update to keep the spooky season rolling. This one adds some fresh cosmetics, a few map tweaks, and a couple buffs to help you survive the horrors ahead.

New Halloween headgear.

New Content:

  • Added new side mystery to the Swamp Free Hunt map

  • Added new Halloween headgear

Improvements:

  • Headgear is now saved and stays equipped between cases

Bug Fixes:

  • Buffed Holy Water

  • Buffed Demon General

  • Tweaks to "Escape Hell" sequence

  • Halloween Land map tweaks & fixes

  • Sunnyside map tweaks & fixes

  • Minor bug fixes

As always, stay safe, and happy hunting!

Changed files in this update

