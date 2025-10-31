First of all, if you like the game please leave a review, it really helps out a TON !

I don't even remember all the changes i made but trust me it's like playing a whole different game, the balancing is better, sprites are better, there's more polish, animations, content, secrets, achievements, languages, room diversity and SO MUCH MORE !!

I'll just type everything i can think of, but there's probably more that i missed :

New 404 glitch character

New Eileen rainbow character

New Jack pumpkin character

New Leo ghost character

Reworked Snake weapon

Added Small snake weapon

Added Sashimi knife weapon

Reworked almost all characters (Adam got explosive attacks multipliers, rainier got a firerate multiplier, and more but i dont remember)

New collectible type : Potions (give stat multipliers and special effects)

New Starting Cutscene

Translation in Russian and Italian

Resprited almost all enemies and a lot of items

Reworked the final boss to have better patterns

Optimized the game a bit (still not enough tbh)

Added animations for some Skils (Item cataclyst for example)

Reworked Zitrus's skill to work without a UI like before (for controller players)

Added indicators for status effects

Removed D̩̦̜͚̈́̓̆̕͟͜͠_̡͓̠̣͙͓̦̟̠̗ͯ͐̑̑ͬ͗̉̅̈̀̏̉̚͢͝͡ͅͅě̴̵̵̝͕͕̗̬̭ͦ̍͐͆̅̏̃ͬͦͥ͐̉̍͟͢͜͢͡ą̜̰͕̥̤͉ͩ͒ͥͥ͛ͮ̓̏̓͋ͣ̚͘͡͝t̨̛͍̭̋͘h̴̸̸̷̢̢̜͉̺͈̹̫̦͇̰͔͙̬ͩ͌̌͛͊̑̎̍̾̄̓̿͑͗ͤ̾̅͢͞

New room type : Health shop (spend health to get items)

New room type : Bar (choose one of 3 random potions)

New room type : Coin shop (spend coins to get items)

Reworked the portal graphics

Added instructions to minigames

Leaderboard Reset

Face the end, then f̴a̴d̴e̵ the other w̵a̶y̷.

If you want to join the discord, here's the link