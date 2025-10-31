First of all, if you like the game please leave a review, it really helps out a TON !
I don't even remember all the changes i made but trust me it's like playing a whole different game, the balancing is better, sprites are better, there's more polish, animations, content, secrets, achievements, languages, room diversity and SO MUCH MORE !!
I'll just type everything i can think of, but there's probably more that i missed :
New 404 glitch character
New Eileen rainbow character
New Jack pumpkin character
New Leo ghost character
Reworked Snake weapon
Added Small snake weapon
Added Sashimi knife weapon
Reworked almost all characters (Adam got explosive attacks multipliers, rainier got a firerate multiplier, and more but i dont remember)
New collectible type : Potions (give stat multipliers and special effects)
New Starting Cutscene
Translation in Russian and Italian
Resprited almost all enemies and a lot of items
Reworked the final boss to have better patterns
Optimized the game a bit (still not enough tbh)
Added animations for some Skils (Item cataclyst for example)
Reworked Zitrus's skill to work without a UI like before (for controller players)
Added indicators for status effects
Removed D̩̦̜͚̈́̓̆̕͟͜͠_̡͓̠̣͙͓̦̟̠̗ͯ͐̑̑ͬ͗̉̅̈̀̏̉̚͢͝͡ͅͅě̴̵̵̝͕͕̗̬̭ͦ̍͐͆̅̏̃ͬͦͥ͐̉̍͟͢͜͢͡ą̜̰͕̥̤͉ͩ͒ͥͥ͛ͮ̓̏̓͋ͣ̚͘͡͝t̨̛͍̭̋͘h̴̸̸̷̢̢̜͉̺͈̹̫̦͇̰͔͙̬ͩ͌̌͛͊̑̎̍̾̄̓̿͑͗ͤ̾̅͢͞
New room type : Health shop (spend health to get items)
New room type : Bar (choose one of 3 random potions)
New room type : Coin shop (spend coins to get items)
Reworked the portal graphics
Added instructions to minigames
Leaderboard Reset
Face the end, then f̴a̴d̴e̵ the other w̵a̶y̷.
If you want to join the discord, here's the link
Changed files in this update