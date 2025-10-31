Pyramid Shop
(+) Added new resource Pyramids, obtainable through event activities.
(+) Pharaoh Mummy Skin: Changes the appearance of Pharaoh.
(+) Ancient Elder Horus Skin: Changes the appearance of Ancient Elder.
(+) Playground: Ancient Egypt: Changes the battle environment.
* Duration: 3 weeks.
* After the event ends, Playground: Ancient Egypt remains available for all players (adjustable in match settings). Afterward, only purchased players can use it.
Ancient Egypt Towers
(+) Added Bronze-tier Tower of Arcanis: Teweret
(+) Added Silver-tier Tower of Arcanis: Bastet
(+) Added Gold-tier Tower of Arcanis: Sobek
(+) Added Gold-tier Tower of Arcanis: Anubis
Activities
(A) Pharaoh’s Halloween personal mission (in-match):
Upgrade one Pharaoh Tower to level 5.
In CO-OP mode, players must share 2 Pharaoh Towers.
🎁 Reward: Pyramids.
(B) Team Pumpskin Hunt
Required Pumpskin = (Players × 30) + 9.
Pumpskin appears randomly within each Masonry key.
Pumpskin increases the wood cost of that Masonry key by 40% and boosts the chance of better Towers.
🎁 Reward: Pyramids.
(C) Pharaoh’s Legacy Achievement
Purchase all items in the Pyramid Shop.
🎖️ Reward: Unlocks Steam Achievement.
Event: Pharaoh’s Halloween
