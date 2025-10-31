Pyramid Shop

(+) Added new resource Pyramids, obtainable through event activities.

(+) Pharaoh Mummy Skin: Changes the appearance of Pharaoh.

(+) Ancient Elder Horus Skin: Changes the appearance of Ancient Elder.

(+) Playground: Ancient Egypt: Changes the battle environment.

* Duration: 3 weeks.

* After the event ends, Playground: Ancient Egypt remains available for all players (adjustable in match settings). Afterward, only purchased players can use it.