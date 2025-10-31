 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20617529 Edited 31 October 2025 – 06:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Pyramid Shop

    (+) Added new resource Pyramids, obtainable through event activities.
    (+) Pharaoh Mummy Skin: Changes the appearance of Pharaoh.
    (+) Ancient Elder Horus Skin: Changes the appearance of Ancient Elder.
    (+) Playground: Ancient Egypt: Changes the battle environment.

    * Duration: 3 weeks.

    * After the event ends, Playground: Ancient Egypt remains available for all players (adjustable in match settings). Afterward, only purchased players can use it.

  2. Ancient Egypt Towers

    (+) Added Bronze-tier Tower of Arcanis: Teweret
    (+) Added Silver-tier Tower of Arcanis: Bastet
    (+) Added Gold-tier Tower of Arcanis: Sobek
    (+) Added Gold-tier Tower of Arcanis: Anubis

  3. Activities
    (A) Pharaoh’s Halloween personal mission (in-match):

    • Upgrade one Pharaoh Tower to level 5.

    • In CO-OP mode, players must share 2 Pharaoh Towers.
      🎁 Reward: Pyramids.

    (B) Team Pumpskin Hunt

    • Required Pumpskin = (Players × 30) + 9.

    • Pumpskin appears randomly within each Masonry key.

    • Pumpskin increases the wood cost of that Masonry key by 40% and boosts the chance of better Towers.
      🎁 Reward: Pyramids.

    (C) Pharaoh’s Legacy Achievement

    • Purchase all items in the Pyramid Shop.
      🎖️ Reward: Unlocks Steam Achievement.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3675931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link