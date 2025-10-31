 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20617487 Edited 31 October 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fight for the Lineal Championship

This update contains lots of fixes and a new Lineal Championship mechanic.

  • Add lineal champion (the boxer who beat the previous lineal champion). When lineal champ dies it goes to the top ranked fighter.

  • Add Lineal Champ quest and "Belt Holder" strategy.

  • Fix typo on "Economy of Motion" perk where it said bodyshot but meant jab.

  • Fix "Anger" perk occurring after a fighter is killed or KO'd

  • Rename Paulie Negitiviti to Zoro Malignaggi

  • Only scale down button size on mobile when needed (skills category is shown and tiny screen)

  • Add "previous" button when scouting. You can revert to the last 10 boxers scouted.

  • Fix boxers all getting old at the same time. Initial rosters have boxers of all ages. Generate new roster recommended

  • Remove Perks chips from UI Plus

  • Only show old age story card when a boxer in your gym gets old

