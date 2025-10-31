This update contains lots of fixes and a new Lineal Championship mechanic.

Add lineal champion (the boxer who beat the previous lineal champion). When lineal champ dies it goes to the top ranked fighter.

Add Lineal Champ quest and "Belt Holder" strategy.

Fix typo on "Economy of Motion" perk where it said bodyshot but meant jab.

Fix "Anger" perk occurring after a fighter is killed or KO'd

Rename Paulie Negitiviti to Zoro Malignaggi

Only scale down button size on mobile when needed (skills category is shown and tiny screen)

Add "previous" button when scouting. You can revert to the last 10 boxers scouted.

Fix boxers all getting old at the same time. Initial rosters have boxers of all ages. Generate new roster recommended

Remove Perks chips from UI Plus