- Optimized some logic to improve performance.
- Optimized some enemy attack-ability mechanics and reduced lag.
- Limited the number of specific enemies existing simultaneously—reduced the count of memory-heavy enemies appearing at the same time.
- Increased the speed of certain ultimate moves.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the pick-up mechanism.
- Fixed the issue where the character could pass through walls when collisions were turned off.
- Fixed the issue when collisions were enabled: running directly toward an enemy would not cause continuous health deduction.
- Redeem codes can now be confirmed by pressing the Enter key.
- Fixed the layer problem of Rhea Ulti.
- Fixed the issue where enemy count sharply dropped after escaping turret enemies.
- Fixed the issue where some auto-aim weapons locked onto airborne enemies.
- Fixed the issue where retreat effect would still apply when returning from Bear Head’s ultimate state.
Balance Update
- Reduced the damage impact of curses on enemies.
- Reduced the rebound damage of reflecting enemies; accuracy is now affected by curse strength.
- Bear Head Ball (Bear Head’s skill) now gains the ability to summon returning balls; the ultimate can be held with the mouse to continuously “lick” people.
- Some enemies and allies will adjust their movement trajectory according to terrain.
- Reduced the probability that Rhea Ulti will drop a cooldown-reduction potion.
New Additions
- Added a dodge chance stat for characters.
- Added new stage Goblin Cave.
- Added Ultimateutopia package to get relative characters
- Added characters: Kuroyo Meru, Murichan, Yuta Tsubasa, Utsudo, Esmea Evenid, Yun Yun, Easopdu, Cola Moonie and UniNeko
- Added Boss HP display (can be toggled in the shop).
- Added “Quit Game” button.
- Added a practice field where custom characters can choose special skins (still need to unlock via get player from "Search character" page).
- Added weapons: Sheep, Oyster, Sword and shield, Flame thrower, Cigarette, Train whistle, Raven's feather, Razor spoon cabbage, Unimon cubical
- Added weapon cooldown display.
- Added items: Murichan's pearl, Cardigan, Hi-tech armor, Tetrapod
