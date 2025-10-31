 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20617402 Edited 31 October 2025 – 07:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Optimizations
  • Optimized some logic to improve performance.
  • Optimized some enemy attack-ability mechanics and reduced lag.
  • Limited the number of specific enemies existing simultaneously—reduced the count of memory-heavy enemies appearing at the same time.
  • Increased the speed of certain ultimate moves.


Bug Fixes
  • Fixed the pick-up mechanism.
  • Fixed the issue where the character could pass through walls when collisions were turned off.
  • Fixed the issue when collisions were enabled: running directly toward an enemy would not cause continuous health deduction.
  • Redeem codes can now be confirmed by pressing the Enter key.
  • Fixed the layer problem of Rhea Ulti.
  • Fixed the issue where enemy count sharply dropped after escaping turret enemies.
  • Fixed the issue where some auto-aim weapons locked onto airborne enemies.
  • Fixed the issue where retreat effect would still apply when returning from Bear Head’s ultimate state.


Balance Update
  • Reduced the damage impact of curses on enemies.
  • Reduced the rebound damage of reflecting enemies; accuracy is now affected by curse strength.
  • Bear Head Ball (Bear Head’s skill) now gains the ability to summon returning balls; the ultimate can be held with the mouse to continuously “lick” people.
  • Some enemies and allies will adjust their movement trajectory according to terrain.
  • Reduced the probability that Rhea Ulti will drop a cooldown-reduction potion.


New Additions
  • Added a dodge chance stat for characters.
  • Added new stage Goblin Cave.
  • Added Ultimateutopia package to get relative characters
  • Added characters: Kuroyo Meru, Murichan, Yuta Tsubasa, Utsudo, Esmea Evenid, Yun Yun, Easopdu, Cola Moonie and UniNeko
  • Added Boss HP display (can be toggled in the shop).
  • Added “Quit Game” button.
  • Added a practice field where custom characters can choose special skins (still need to unlock via get player from "Search character" page).
  • Added weapons: Sheep, Oyster, Sword and shield, Flame thrower, Cigarette, Train whistle, Raven's feather, Razor spoon cabbage, Unimon cubical
  • Added weapon cooldown display.
  • Added items: Murichan's pearl, Cardigan, Hi-tech armor, Tetrapod

Changed files in this update

Depot 3449701
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link