Extended the display time of the difficulty level prompt after entering an area

Fixed an issue where [Ma San] would have abnormal dialogue in the [RECRUITING TROOPS] Mission

Fixed an issue where players who chose to "Kneel" in the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission would not properly enter the [Li-Wang Temple] after the last patch

Fixed an issue where the [Land of Suffering] Mission could not properly advance

Fixed an issue where the [LEISURE CHESS GAME] Mission could not properly advance

Fixed abnormal dialogue for [Yan Wuheng]