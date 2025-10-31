 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617391 Edited 31 October 2025 – 08:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

UI

  • Extended the display time of the difficulty level prompt after entering an area

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where [Ma San] would have abnormal dialogue in the [RECRUITING TROOPS] Mission

  • Fixed an issue where players who chose to "Kneel" in the [HUMAN NATURE'S VICE] Mission would not properly enter the [Li-Wang Temple] after the last patch

  • Fixed an issue where the [Land of Suffering] Mission could not properly advance

  • Fixed an issue where the [LEISURE CHESS GAME] Mission could not properly advance

  • Fixed abnormal dialogue for [Yan Wuheng]

  • Fixed an issue where players could not properly load under certain circumstances

