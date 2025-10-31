Hello, everyone!

Jack the Ripper: Hunter Clan is finally out!!!

We couldn't have made it here without your support.

Whether you're meeting the game for the first time today, or you played our very first—or most recent—demo, we've worked hard to make sure you have a great time.

Since our first Steam demo went live in May, so many of you have shown us tremendous interest, love, and encouragement. We'd like to take this moment to say thank you.

Launch day is a big deal for any game team worldwide—and we're no exception. That said, we feel an even greater sense of responsibility and anticipation about what comes next: ongoing improvements and new content. Please continue to follow along and support us.

We hope you enjoy the game. If you run into rough edges, let us know on the Steam Community Hub and the dev team will respond promptly. We always welcome your questions, requests for improvements, and any other suggestions.

Thank you!!!

— The Jack the Ripper: Hunter Clan Dev Team