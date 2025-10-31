Halloween is here!

There’s no better way to get into the spirit than dressing up for the occasion. Starting on October 31 and running until November 14, visit a corner of the garden in the Wellspring to meet a mysterious character giving away costumes.

They’ll give you a quest that will earn you your first costume piece. Keep playing charts of any kind (custom or story) with a costume item equipped and earn a chance for them to appear again. There’s a slew of scary themed hats, colors, and weapons to collect while Trick-or-Treating! If you’d like to get even more in the spirit - check out the “custom” colors options in the new settings menu to change your game’s palette match your outfit.



Changelog:

Halloween

Added the Halloween Quest, which will run from October 31st to November 14th

Added 19 new Spooky cosmetics that can be unlocked by talking to the mysterious stranger

A small corner of the Garden has been updated to fit the festive season!

Story

Decreased the Gem requirement in order to complete the stories of Blu, Yellow, and Red, from 21 to 20

Altered spawning of Blu dialogue to improve story continuity

Cast members can now occasionally appear in the Wellspring, even when they don't have anything to say

Bugs

Fixed an issue that could occasionally break the camera while visiting the Phonebooth

Fixed an issue causing some hold notes to be counted as missed after they had already been completed

Fixed an issue preventing the player from moving for the first few seconds of a chart

Added missing practice sections to the songs XXV, RISE, and RUNNER

Mods

Mod Creator has been updated to build 20617500

The "Open in Game" button will now automatically save any unsaved changes

Several new options have been added for Frame Shapes

Fixed an issue preventing mods whose path contained spaces from being opened in-game

We hope you all have a very happy Halloween!