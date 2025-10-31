 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617249
Update notes via Steam Community

Halloween is here!

There’s no better way to get into the spirit than dressing up for the occasion. Starting on October 31 and running until November 14, visit a corner of the garden in the Wellspring to meet a mysterious character giving away costumes.

They’ll give you a quest that will earn you your first costume piece. Keep playing charts of any kind (custom or story) with a costume item equipped and earn a chance for them to appear again. There’s a slew of scary themed hats, colors, and weapons to collect while Trick-or-Treating! If you’d like to get even more in the spirit - check out the “custom” colors options in the new settings menu to change your game’s palette match your outfit.


Changelog:

Halloween

  • Added the Halloween Quest, which will run from October 31st to November 14th

  • Added 19 new Spooky cosmetics that can be unlocked by talking to the mysterious stranger

  • A small corner of the Garden has been updated to fit the festive season!

Story

  • Decreased the Gem requirement in order to complete the stories of Blu, Yellow, and Red, from 21 to 20

  • Altered spawning of Blu dialogue to improve story continuity

  • Cast members can now occasionally appear in the Wellspring, even when they don't have anything to say

Bugs

  • Fixed an issue that could occasionally break the camera while visiting the Phonebooth

  • Fixed an issue causing some hold notes to be counted as missed after they had already been completed

  • Fixed an issue preventing the player from moving for the first few seconds of a chart

  • Added missing practice sections to the songs XXV, RISE, and RUNNER

Mods

  • Mod Creator has been updated to build 20617500

  • The "Open in Game" button will now automatically save any unsaved changes

  • Several new options have been added for Frame Shapes

  • Fixed an issue preventing mods whose path contained spaces from being opened in-game

We hope you all have a very happy Halloween!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2263361
