Optimization: Fixed an issue where the total population of all races was not limited during the annual automatic population replenishment in Imperial Village management.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where travelers were not promptly removed from the traveler list after dying in combat mode.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where soldiers (including lords) would return their weapons and equipment to the corresponding barracks or throne upon retirement.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where residents would be forced to interrupt their current mission if they were too cold, too hungry, or needed treatment for an infectious disease.

Optimization: Added localized translations for a small amount of non-English text.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where letters purchased at a 200% premium did not disappear after the sales limit was reached, allowing them to continue selling.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where capturing prisoners would select the nearest target cell based on the prisoner's location.

Optimization: Added a function to view all Imperial exploration results at once.

Optimization: Tasks in the global task list are now sorted in reverse priority order.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the player's female lord was still displayed as the male lord's portrait in the diplomacy interface.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where other residents should not attempt to rescue residents who are stunned by monsters while defecting to other lords.

Bug Fix: Issue where some tasks might be canceled when prioritizing the task of harvesting wild pasture.

Optimization: When residents look for toilets, they will only look for those within 50 tiles.