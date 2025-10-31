 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20617172 Edited 31 October 2025 – 05:52:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Optimization: Fixed an issue where the total population of all races was not limited during the annual automatic population replenishment in Imperial Village management.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where travelers were not promptly removed from the traveler list after dying in combat mode.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where soldiers (including lords) would return their weapons and equipment to the corresponding barracks or throne upon retirement.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where residents would be forced to interrupt their current mission if they were too cold, too hungry, or needed treatment for an infectious disease.

Optimization: Added localized translations for a small amount of non-English text.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where letters purchased at a 200% premium did not disappear after the sales limit was reached, allowing them to continue selling.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where capturing prisoners would select the nearest target cell based on the prisoner's location.

Optimization: Added a function to view all Imperial exploration results at once.

Optimization: Tasks in the global task list are now sorted in reverse priority order.

Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the player's female lord was still displayed as the male lord's portrait in the diplomacy interface.

Optimization: Fixed an issue where other residents should not attempt to rescue residents who are stunned by monsters while defecting to other lords.

Bug Fix: Issue where some tasks might be canceled when prioritizing the task of harvesting wild pasture.

Optimization: When residents look for toilets, they will only look for those within 50 tiles.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link