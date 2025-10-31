 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20617143 Edited 31 October 2025 – 06:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The spooky season is here! Explore new creatures, quests, and more in this Halloween-themed update.

This event is a partnership with JarrettDeanArt and his newly released comic book: Pumpkin vs Bone Dragon! Read it free online and/or order a physical copy if you want to know all the lore!

New Creatures

  • Legendary Pumpkin

  • Bone Dragon

  • Living Mushrooms

New Quests

  • Added 3 new quests tied to the Halloween event.

New Equipment

  • Mystic Pumpkin Sword - A powerful weapon obtainable through one of the new quests.

New Consumables

  • 3 new Fall/Halloween-themed consumable items to collect.

New Encounters

  • 6 new spooky encounters have been added throughout the world!

What's Next

The next major feature and content update will be launching before the end of this year. Stay tuned for more information about when and what is coming next! Join the Discord for updates and to be a part of the community!

