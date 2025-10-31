The spooky season is here! Explore new creatures, quests, and more in this Halloween-themed update.

This event is a partnership with JarrettDeanArt and his newly released comic book: Pumpkin vs Bone Dragon! Read it free online and/or order a physical copy if you want to know all the lore!

New Creatures

Legendary Pumpkin

Bone Dragon

Living Mushrooms

New Quests

Added 3 new quests tied to the Halloween event.

New Equipment

Mystic Pumpkin Sword - A powerful weapon obtainable through one of the new quests.

New Consumables

3 new Fall/Halloween-themed consumable items to collect.

New Encounters

6 new spooky encounters have been added throughout the world!

What's Next

The next major feature and content update will be launching before the end of this year. Stay tuned for more information about when and what is coming next! Join the Discord for updates and to be a part of the community!

If you've been enjoying your adventure please consider leaving a review, it would really help!