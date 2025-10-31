"Soul Dossier" Season Update Announcement for the Cute Bear Park on October 31st

Dear agent

The server of "Soul Dossier" will undergo maintenance at 14:30 on October 31st (UTC+8), which is expected to last for 180 minutes. During the maintenance period, all agents will not be able to log in to the game. Please arrange your time reasonably, agents, to avoid unnecessary losses! The server opening time may be advanced or postponed depending on the actual situation. Thank you all for your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance compensation ◀

Soul Coins x 10,000, Ancient Coins x500, Good Luck Treasure Box x1, Forget-Worries Wine X 1, Double Soul Coin Cards X 3

All agents, please claim it through the game email. Please pay attention to the claim time

"S14 Season: Cute Bear Paradise"

Event time: After version update - December 26, 2025/

【 New Season Description 】

The brand-new season has just begun. The ranks and combat power will be recalculated from the S14 season.

【 New Rank Rewards Added

1. Human Rank rewards: Bai Zhi - Zi Xiong Meng Yu Tian, Nan Gong Yi Chen - Silver White Judgment (Back Accessory), Meng Xiong Tian Tan (Title) 2. Ghost Rank rewards: Xiao Zhu - Bing Xiong Qing Yu Bo Bo, Jian Soul - Hui Xing Sheng Yao (Weapon), Sugar Frost Bear Spirit (Title)

【 New Season Pass: Cute Bear Park 】

Participate in various gameplay to obtain "Soul Jade", upgrade the pass level, and you can unlock a large number of rare items such as spirit stones, rare costumes, and limited avatars. The final week of the season kicks off with a sprint! The upper limit of Soul Jade for the pass has been raised, and the acquisition of Soul Jade has been significantly increased!

To enhance the Premium Edition Pass, in addition to the above contents, Upgrading your level will also grant you additional rewards such as the golden outfit of Bai Zhi [Bai Zhi - Pink Bear Honey Talk · Sugar Bean], the golden outfit of Xiao Zhu [Xiao Zhu - Brown Bear Soft Talk · Coco], the limited weapon of Yu Ji [Yu Ji - Blood Demon Blade], the limited weapon of Soul Zheng Ying [Soul Zheng Ying - Blood Demon Blade], the limited weapon of Dracula [Dracula - Is This Melon Ripe?], the limited avatar of S14, [Spirit Stone *4800], There are many more rewards such as "Good Luck Treasure Box" and "Heavenly Reward Treasure Box"!

"Map Remake: Pyramids"

Map Redesign: The pyramid is now live, and modes such as matching and ranking have been added

"Season Balance Adjustment 1.0

Subsequent adjustments will be made to the characters based on player feedback and the situation of the matches. The adjustment of the auxiliary of the ghost art is still under discussion. If you have any good suggestions, please feel free to feed them back to the official.

• < Human Camp

Now, the speed at which all Human can unlock paper pigeons is determined by attributes: Metal 5.5 seconds, Water 6 seconds, Wood 5 seconds, Fire 4 seconds, and Earth 4.5 seconds

"Luofang" (Wood

- Stamina recovery increases by 2->>2.24 per second

You can run while using the primary star

"Qinghong" (Gold)

- Stamina recovery increases per second: 1.94->>2

"Peng Gang" (Popular

Ge Yongming (Water)

Total soul value reduction: 85->>78

"He Ruoyao" (Kim

"Soul Zhengying" (Fire)

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 15->>30

Now, the right-click charge attack of Soul Zhengying can increase the attack distance with the charge time, but the repelling effect of the charge is reduced. - Charge power to repel distance 100->>70 per second

When fully charged, it can repel Ghost in the dominant body state.

"Jiahui" (Fire

Total soul value increase: 80->>105

Total physical strength reduction: 95->>90

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.04->>2.30

- Soul value recovery increase per second: 0.09->>0.14

After using the primary star, you can use stamina boost in the seven-kill state

After using the primary star, Jia Hui in the seven-kill state will not gain a fixed 60 points of armor value, but will increase by 20 points on the basis of her original body's armor value

"Qin Qiang" (Earth)

Total soul value increase: 80->>100

Total physical strength increase: 100->>120

- Speed reduction in walking state: 298->>295

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>405

The speed increase in the crawling state: 50->>80

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.2->>2.32

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1000->>1100

"Su Qingli" (Gold)

Total soul value reduction: 80->>73

Total stamina value decreases: 110->>100

- Speed increase in walking state: 297->>298

- Speed increase in running state: 408->>430

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.8->>2

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 61->>71

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1000->>1540

"Know the Autumn Leaf" (Fire)

Total stamina value decreases: 110->>95

- Speed increase in walking state: 293->>296

- Speed reduction in running state: 415->>412

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2->>2.25

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1200->>1400

The duration of the primary star skill is reduced: 20->>15

The cooldown time of the primary star skill is reduced: 45->>30

The control time of the primary star skill Thunder Talisman is reduced: 3->>2.5

"Shangxiang" (wood)

The charge time of the primary star skill increases: 0.7->>0.9

"Yan Chixia" (Fire)

- Adjust the attribute to Fire attribute Human

- Speed increase in walking state: 293->>296

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2.24

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>17

The Human attribute has been adjusted to the fire attribute

"Aofeng" (Gold)

Total soul value increase: 70->>80

- Speed increase in walking state: 295->>298

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 61->>70

"Ye Luo" (Water)

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.95->>2.08

"Wu Qi Zhi" (Water)

- Adjust the attribute to Water attribute Human

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>420

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.05->>2.12

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>65

When healing a teammate, the teammate's recovery soul value increases by 22->>25

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1000->>1700

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 13->>11

"Ning Caichen" (local)

Total soul value increase: 80->>110

Total stamina value increase: 95->>110

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>410

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2.32

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost decreases: 60->>40

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases by 25->>20

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy increases: 11->>14

"Nan Gong Yi Chen" (Water)

Total stamina value increase: 100->>113

- Soul value recovery per second decreases: 0.13->>0.12

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 50->>60

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 13->>9

The read bar time of the primary star skill is reduced: 4->>3

"Nalan Lotus Dance" (Gold)

Total soul value reduction: 70->>65

Total stamina value increase: 90->>95

- Speed increase in walking state: 293->>300

- Speed increase in running state: 410->>435

- Reduction in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2

- Soul value recovery per second decreases: 0.13->>0.1

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 50->>77

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 15->>14

"Manlin" (soil)

Total soul value increase: 80->>90

Total stamina value increase: 90->>100

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>415

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2.4

- Soul value recovery increase per second: 0.09->>0.12

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1250->>1400

"Summer Rain" (Earth)

Total soul value increase: 85->>95

Total stamina value increase: 90->>105

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>418

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2.32

- Soul value recovery increase per second: 0.09->>0.12

"Bian Que" (wood)

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>50

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 16->>10

"Wei Qingyu" (Popular

Total soul value reduction: 95->>85

Total stamina value increase: 100->>105

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.1->>2.32

- Soul value recovery increases per second: 0.12->>0.13

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>40

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1400->>1500

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 18->>15

"Sikong Star" (Water)

- Speed increase in walking state: 297->>300

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>70

"Snow White" (Gold)

Total soul value reduction: 75->>70

- Speed increase in walking state: 297->>298

- Speed increase in running state: 425->>430

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.9->>2

- Soul value recovery per second decreases: 0.12->>0.11

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>73

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1400->>1450

"Xiao Bing" (water)

Total stamina value increase: 90->>95

- Speed reduction in running state: 425->>420

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2->>2.08

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 40->>65

When healing a teammate, the teammate's recovery soul value increases: 18->>21

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1250->>1600

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 15->>12

- Increase the damage dealt to summoned objects by using the primary star: 10->>20

"Ruyi" (Gold)

Total stamina value decreases: 100->>85

- Speed increase in walking state: 296->>299

- Decrease in stamina recovery per second: 2.2->>2.03

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 60->>70

The Human perceives an increase in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1300->>1580

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 12->>11

Now, when Ruyi transforms into a paper pigeon, it can accelerate its recovery speed by 1.2 times

Now, the energy of the Ruyi Transformation element can accelerate the recovery of soul value by three times

"Fire Delusion" (Fire)

Total soul value increase: 110->>100

- Speed reduction in running state: 430->>415

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.2->>2.24

- Soul value recovery increases per second: 0.13->>0.14

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost decreases: 70->>40

When healing teammates, the teammate's recovery soul value increases by 10->>15

When entering the blood and qi state, Huo Wang will only lose one soul

"Li Xiaotu" (Water)

Total stamina value decreases: 100->>110

- Speed reduction in running state: 435->>425

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.05->>2.16

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>65

"Youyue" (Water)

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 109->>2.09

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 40->>60

"Blue Heron" (Gold)

Total soul value reduction: 70->>55

Total stamina value increase: 90->>100

- Speed increase in walking state: 297->>298

- Speed increase in running state: 420->>435

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.84->>2.08

- Soul value recovery per second decreases: 0.12->>0.09

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 50->>76

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>15

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1800->>1500

The time required to seal the array eye is reduced: 21->>20

"Ouyang Miaomiao" (Fire

Total soul value reduction: 80->>70

Total stamina value increase: 90->>95

- Speed reduction in walking state: 298->>296

- Speed reduction in running state: 420->>415

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.9->>2.1

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>60

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1800->>1500

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 12.5->>12

"Yunjian" (earth)

Total soul value increase: 80->>90

Total stamina value increase: 95->>100

- Speed reduction in running state: 420->>413

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.9->>2.32

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost decreases: 50->>40

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>18

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy increases: 12.5->>13

"Angelica dahurica" (water

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.9->>2.08

The Human perceives a reduction in the heart rate range of the Ghost: 2000->>1800

The control time of the released Soul trap is reduced: 2->>1.5

"Jiangmu Wan" (Jin)

- Speed increase in walking state: 296->>298

- Speed increase in running state: 420->>430

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.9->>2

- Soul value recovery per second decreases: 0.12->>0.1

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 32->>70

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>14

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1800->>1600

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy is reduced: 12->>10

- Reduced stamina consumption after using the primary star skill to climb the wall: 5->>4

"Xiang Nuannuan" (Gold)

Total soul value reduction: 85->>60

Total stamina value increase: 95->>100

- Speed increase in walking state: 297->>299

- Speed increase in running state: 420->>430

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.84->>2.05

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>75

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>15

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1800->>1500

"Shen Wanyin" (Local)

Total soul value increase: 80->>115

Total stamina value increase: 95->>100

- Speed reduction in walking state: 297->>295

- Speed reduction in running state: 410->>405

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.84->>2.35

- Soul value recovery increase per second: 0.1->>0.13

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>15

The Human perceived a reduction in the heart rate range of the Ghost: 1800->>1440

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy increases: 12.5>>13.5

When taking damage during the descent, the descent status will not be interrupted (it will be interrupted when taking control effects).

"Lin Muhan" (Popular)

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>45

The Human perceived a reduction in the heart rate range of the Ghost: 1800->>1570

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy increases: 12.5>>15

"Tang Mo" (Water

Total soul value reduction: 90->>85

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 1.94->>2.13

After losing non-poison, the probability of losing two souls after being hit by a Ghost increases: 30->>65

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1800->>1300

"Luoli" (Fire)

Total stamina value decreases: 100->>95

- Increase in stamina recovery per second: 2.2->>2.24

- Soul value recovery increase per second: 0.1->>0.13

When healing a teammate, the teammate's restored soul value decreases: 22->>18

The Human perceives a reduction in the heartbeat range of the Ghost: 1500->>1400

The time consumed for absorbing elemental energy increases: 12.5>>16

The determination range of the right-click dash hitting the Ghost will match the visual representation range of the long gun. Now, it will be impossible to hit the Ghost at high altitudes, increasing the means that the Ghost can counterattack.

• < Ghost

"Xiaopi

The interval between attacks that can be made after a skill is reduced by 1 and reverted to small skin: 2->>1.5

- Normal attack damage value increases: 100->>110

"Jiang Gunian

Skill 3: Increase in flight speed: [450,460,470]->>[480,500,520]

"Nie Xiaoqian

Optimize the speed at which skill 1 releases silk

-2 Skill duration reduction: 10->>7

"Dracula

1 skill movement speed increase after turns into a bat: [1.2, 1.25, 1.30, 1.4] - > > [1.35, 1.37, 1.39, 1.44]

- Increase in movement speed: 290->>298

- Field scope expansion: 1200->>1800

- Normal attack damage value reduction: 90->>75

"Snow Woman

- Increase the cooldown time of skill 1 after reaching the maximum level: [12,10,8,5->>12,11,10,8]

-2 Reduced skill cooldown time: [35,33,31,30]->>[30,28,27,25]

Skill damage value reduction: 60->>50

Skill 2: Reduced blood cell movement speed: 1500->>800

-3 Skill Icicle removal time reduced: 10->>6

-3 Reduced skill cooldown time: [28,26,25,23]->>[25,23,22,20]

Skill release distance increases: 1500->>1800

The damage value of skill Icicle explosion is reduced by 50->>40

The connection distance of skill Icicles is reduced: 2000->>1500

- The cooldown time for domain skills has increased: [40,35,33,30]->>[50,49,48,45]

- The duration of domain skills increases: [15,16,18,20]->>[16,17,18,20]

- The duration of ice spikes increases: [10,13,15,15]->>[12,13,14,15]

The casting range of domain skills has been increased: 1500->>1800

- Reduced damage value of the domain skill Ice Stab: [15,15,15]->>[10,10,10]

- Reduction of domain skill release interval: 0.2->>0.15

"Nine-tailed Fox

- New addition: The Nine-tailed fox can store 2 layers of Soul power, but it cannot release Soul power again within 5 seconds after releasing it

- Reduced time required to enter stealth: 2.5->>2

The time required to obtain Soul power is reduced: 6->>5

The cooldown time of -1 skill is reduced: [25, 23, 21, 20]->> [20, 19, 18, 15]

- Adjust the X-ray exposure time of the Human after absorbing false fragments: [30, 30, 30, 60]->>[30, 33, 36, 40]

The maximum number of skill element fragments has increased: 10->>15

The damage of skill Fire Ring increases: [12, 12, 12, 12]->>[15, 15, 15, 15]

"Lei Zhenzi

After the domain skill is released, the cooldown time of Skill 2 increases: 3->>5

After the domain skill is released, the cooldown time of Skill 3 increases: 2->>3.5

The time interval for releasing lightning columns in the field has increased: [3, 3, 3, 3]->>[5, 5, 5, 5]

- Adjust the duration of domain skills: [23, 25, 28, 30]->>[25, 26, 27, 30]

- Domain skill cooldown time increased: [45, 43, 42, 40]->>[50, 49, 48, 45]

The flight speed of the domain skill Thunder pillar is reduced: [800, 900, 1000, 1200]->>[450, 460, 470, 500]

- Damage reduction of lightning columns: 40->>25

- LeiZhu duration increased: [1.5, 1.5, 1.5, 1.5] - > > [2.7, 2.7, 2.7, 2.7]

The lightning strike delay in flight state is reduced by 0.8->>0.45

- Lightning strike attack damage increases: 27->>30

- Flight speed increase: 0.2->>0.48

The upper limit of the lightning cone is reduced: 7->>6

The duration of thunderstorm clouds is reduced: [12, 14, 16, 18]->>[12, 13, 14, 16]

The maximum range reduction of thunderclouds: 2000->>1500

The time required for each diffusion of a thundercloud is reduced, and the diffusion range each time is increased: 30->>20

The diffusion range of a thunderstorm cloud increases each time: 80->>100

The range required for the disappearance of thunderclouds increases: 50->>200

The flight speed of Skill Thunder Pillar decreases: [1200, 1300, 1400, 1500]->>[450, 460, 470, 500]

"White Impermanence

The damage value of normal attacks is reduced by 100->>70

The range of the soul-summoning banner has been expanded: 1200->>1500

- in the evocation complications in accelerating effect increased: [0.20, 0.25, 0.27, 0.30] - > > [0.53, 0.56, 0.58, 0.63]

The health of the Soul-summoning banner has decreased: 300->>280

- The cooldown time in the release domain has increased: [48, 45, 42, 38]->>[50, 47, 44, 40]

"Sword Soul

The number of combo points required to obtain soul points increases: 3->>5

The initial amount of sword energy obtained increases: 10->>15

"Xiao Yi

- Damage reduction of poison explosion: 50->>35

The duration of the epidemic virus has decreased: 30->>15

- Reduce the number of layers required for toxic explosions: 5->>3

"White Bone Lady"

- Reduce the cooldown time for the reduction of domain time after defeating the Human: 30->>20

- Increased domain cooldown time: [50, 45, 40, 30]->>[50, 48, 46, 45]

The cooldown time for skill 2 has been increased: [35, 30, 25, 20]->>[35, 34, 33, 30]

- Reduced existence time of bone hand: 60->>30

The time required for bone hand activation is reduced: 3->>2

"Huang Xian

Now, if a Human with a red envelope is attacked, the red envelope will be removed

Human who select immortals in the field will insert a life-buying red envelope, and during the acceleration time of the Yellow immortal, they can see through all Human

After adjusting the selection of immortals, the duration of the acceleration effect of the Yellow Immortal has increased: [10, 15, 20, 25]->>

,27,29,20 [25]

After adjusting the selection of immortals, the duration of the benevolent effect obtained by the Human has increased: [25, 20, 15, 10]->>[25, 24, 22, 20]

The acceleration effect decreases when the Human does not select an answer: 0.4->>0.3

The duration of the acceleration effect obtained by the Human when no answer is selected is reduced: 60->>10

The duration of skill 3 increases: [10, 12, 14, 15]->>[30, 32, 34, 35]

Skill acceleration effect increase: 0.35->>0.45

The deceleration effect of the offensive curse after selecting a candidate decreases: 0.4->>0.3

The duration of the deceleration effect of the offensive curse after selection is reduced: 8->>5

"Star Diamond Mall: Miao Yin Fantasy

"Cybercat, Electronic music fantasy."

The Meow Sound Fantasy theme is now available for a limited time

Event period: After version update - November 28, 2025

1. The Star Diamond Treasure Box has added a new Star Diamond red fashion from the Meow Sound Fantasy series!

2. Collect all of them to exchange for the exclusive item of Wei Qingyu - Miao Yin Fantasia.

3. Wearing the full set will activate the brand-new skill effects and exclusive standby actions.

"Silver Snake Wrapped in Gauze: 8-Draw Treasure Box for a Limited Time

Super value limited-time discount! Up to 8 draws, no repeated cumulative draws!

During the event period, you can participate in the event by consuming spirit stones. The consumption amounts of spirit stones are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, and 18000

All items will not be obtained repeatedly and will not be returned after being drawn. Each time you draw, the cost of spirit stones will increase next time, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!! (For details on probability, please refer to the event page.)

You can participate in up to 8 draws to get skin rewards such as "Jiangmuwan - Silver Snake Entwining" and "Nie Xiaoqian - Silver Snake Charm". Good luck ！！！！

"New emoticons available

The player submission of the "Dao Gu Bu Gu" meme is now available!

The winning works of the second "Dao Gu Bu Gu" emoji 2.0 collection competition of "Soul Dossier" have been implemented in the game. The emoticons can be obtained in the S14 season pass!!

"Good Luck Gift

The Good Luck Treasure Box has been upgraded with over a thousand outfits for you to draw!

The brand-new swimwear collection "Ouyang Miaomiao - Blue Lace" is now available. Good luck gift

New 35-draw guaranteed exchange features added: Wei Qingyu - Sweet and Cool Starlight (Face), He Ruoyao - Starfall Butterfly Realm (Face), Youyue - Golden Dian Xiaying (face)

"New Arrivals at Jihuan Pavilion

The "Wu Qi Zhi - Miao Soul Yao Yao - Mu Ying & Yun Ji - Miao Soul Yao Yao - Yue Ling & You Yue - Miao Soul Yao Yao - Ying Wu & Jiu Wei Hu - Miao Soul Yao Yao - Soul Mu" series

"Star Diamond Ranking/Good Luck Ranking

Event time: After version update - 23:59:59 on November 13th

The highest point you can obtain on the Star Diamond Ranking list is the Star Diamond Exquisite Treasure Box! The highest score on the Good Luck ranking list can earn you a theme treasure box!

1. By drawing the corresponding treasure box, you can participate in the ranking of the corresponding leaderboard

The more times you draw, the higher your ranking will be and the richer the rewards will be.

3. Draw treasure chests to boost your ranking. Win and you'll definitely get high-quality fashion treasure chests!

"【 Problem Fixed

Fixed the issue where Human Tang Mo could use the primary star in areas where the primary star was prohibited

2. Fixed the issue where the Human Tang Mo's protection using the primary star skill would not be pulled into the domain by the Ghost Ba Chi

3. Fixed the issue where the exclusive trick of the Ghost Xiao Jiang, "Zombie Reincarnation", prevented the normal viewing of Shen Wanyin's footprints after using the primary star skill

Spiritual Realm Feedback Form: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (we will issue ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback)

Contact the Q11 group: 854043103

Communicate with Q12 Group: 904065208

Lingjing Video Creation Group: 937928948

Lingjing Live Streaming Group: 902157316