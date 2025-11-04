いつもプレイしてくださりありがとうございます。
以下のアップデートを行いました。
・最新の開発環境に対応するため、内部を更新しました。
最新版にアップデートしてより快適にお楽しみください。
これからも異世界 異世界をよろしくお願いいたします。
