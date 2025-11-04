 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest Destiny 2 New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 November 2025 Build 20617077 Edited 4 November 2025 – 07:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

いつもプレイしてくださりありがとうございます。

以下のアップデートを行いました。

・最新の開発環境に対応するため、内部を更新しました。

最新版にアップデートしてより快適にお楽しみください。

これからも異世界 異世界をよろしくお願いいたします。

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitJapanese Depot 3039141
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link