31 October 2025 Build 20616964 Edited 31 October 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch contains various bugfixes and improvements.

  • Memory-management improvements.

    • Models should now use significantly less memory when loaded (GPU memory remains unaffected).

  • Fixed bug in model outline calculation that caused significant lag when:

    • Twitch Emote Dropper is active.

    • Plugins were used that access the model outline (like T.I.T.S, etc.)

  • Multiple small performance improvements.

  • Added warning when old NVIDIA tracker (v1) was used on newer NVIDIA GPUs (this is unfortunately not supported).

  • Fixed bug in Twitch Emote Dropper where some config values were not saved correctly.

If there are any issues after updating, please report them in the VTube Studio Discord!

