This patch contains various bugfixes and improvements.

Memory-management improvements. Models should now use significantly less memory when loaded (GPU memory remains unaffected).

Fixed bug in model outline calculation that caused significant lag when: Twitch Emote Dropper is active. Plugins were used that access the model outline (like T.I.T.S, etc.)

Multiple small performance improvements.

Added warning when old NVIDIA tracker (v1) was used on newer NVIDIA GPUs (this is unfortunately not supported).

Fixed bug in Twitch Emote Dropper where some config values were not saved correctly.

If there are any issues after updating, please report them in the VTube Studio Discord!

Join Discord