Good evening everyone,

Hope you're all enjoying and having a great time with this year's Halloween! To make this year's scariest day of the month even more special, we'll be bringing out a nice update along with another small teaser for the upcoming night...

Achievements

As many of you have been requesting and patiently waiting, we're adding some of the first achievements to the game! More will come later down the road, but for start, we think these 10 will be a good starting point. Let us know how you like them and if you have a cool idea for an achievement, feel free to share them down bellow! Here's the full list of the newly added achievements:

Falling asleep segments

Reworked the into scenes that play after picking a night.

Fixed the blanket cloth's physics clipping through to reveal the mattress underneath.

Adjusted the stress level to become more red when hiding under the blanket. The intent it to communicate to the player, that hiding under the blanket causes the stress to go down at a reduced speed.

Small game difficulty adjustments.

Dreaming segments

Small improvements around the facade of the research building.

Improved audio design with new audio clips for various instances.

Adjusted the 4th dream's climax.

NIGHT 5 Teaser

Looks like there will be some lethal company joining us in the upcoming night! x.x

Thank you for stopping by and stay tuned for more new from us in the near future ;))

Good night,

AD team