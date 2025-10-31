The color of the lock button for items on the product interface has been modified. Now, green = unlocked (can be sold automatically), yellow = locked (cannot be sold automatically). Manually clicking on an item will always sell it, regardless of whether it is locked or not.
The logic for automatic selling has been adjusted. Items currently required for quests will no longer be automatically sold. The system will keep one of such items and sell the rest if there are extras.
small fix 10-31
Update notes via Steam Community
