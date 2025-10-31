Improvement: Objective Clarity

Objectives have been updated in key areas where players regularly struggle to know what to do next. This still won't always tell you exactly what to do, but it should be easier to have a rough idea. This is in response to a couple specific spots being a little too ambiguous.

Bug Fixes:

CRITICAL BUG FIXED: Using the ball of light while underwater during the drowning sequence should no longer ever trigger a stuck white screen.

CRITICAL BUG FIXED: The player should no longer be able to avoid being hit by the train.

FIXED: The "Hold to Interact" reticle should no longer ever get permanently stuck on the player's viewport.

Upcoming Fixes & Known Issues:

TO FIX: Currently there is a rare crash that can happen during the finale of the game. It is triggered if Liam is not present during the confrontation (for story reasons I will not spoil here), and you start to experience repeating hallucinations. I am working to fix this as my top priority and my apologies to anyone who experienced it while playing the end of the game, as I know this is a particularly painful crash. While I investigate this elusive crash, I recommend using the rebar next to where Victoria is sitting to progress the finale when the entity is taunting you. This crash can only happen while on the path to the bad ending.

TO FIX: Phone UI can get stuck on the screen or have looping ringtone if the player brings up their menu during certain moments.

TO FIX: Opening the menu while in a dialog can unlock player moment, which can result in a sequence break if the player wanders away during the conversation. If you are able to move during an active dialog choice, it is recommended you remain at that location until the dialog is finished.

TO FIX: Frequent hitches & bad VRAM usage. This is going to be an ongoing effort to optimize and will likely be resolved over a series of small patches.

Thank you to everyone who has been playing! It's been so much fun to see everyone's reactions, the way people love to dive into the deep lore, and to see people enjoying the mystery I worked so hard on! For those of you who have had difficulties with the bugs or performance, I hope my continued effort to update and fix the game makes you feel seen and heard! I read every review and I deeply appreciate all of the players!

Thank you!