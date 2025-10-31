 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20616763 Edited 31 October 2025 – 06:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Increased the chance of looting Pumpkins from the event fiends and sorcerers

  • Fixed the Gasoline in the Pecheneg, M110 and FN2000 cases

  • Fixed the Clan Ranking event timer, it now shows the correct ending time.

Changed files in this update

Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link