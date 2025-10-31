Increased the chance of looting Pumpkins from the event fiends and sorcerers
Fixed the Gasoline in the Pecheneg, M110 and FN2000 cases
Fixed the Clan Ranking event timer, it now shows the correct ending time.
We installed a patch fix to all servers
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows AnomalyZone Content Depot 1157251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update