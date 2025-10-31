This update is available only for the full version as the trial version will soon be discontinued.

Changed the behavior of the rotation property when assigning a variable — it is now interpreted as a radian value instead of a degree.

Fixed an issue where scale_x / scale_y variables were not displayed as percentages at scene start.

Fixed an issue where objects using the “Match Direction” option briefly faced their initial direction upon generation.

Fixed an issue where the camera drag feature could cause the camera to clip at the edges of the screen.

Fixed an issue where the file open button would not respond if the file path field was focused in certain actions.