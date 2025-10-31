 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20616722 Edited 31 October 2025 – 04:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is available only for the full version as the trial version will soon be discontinued.

Improvements

  • Changed the behavior of the rotation property when assigning a variable — it is now interpreted as a radian value instead of a degree.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where scale_x / scale_y variables were not displayed as percentages at scene start.

  • Fixed an issue where objects using the “Match Direction” option briefly faced their initial direction upon generation.

  • Fixed an issue where the camera drag feature could cause the camera to clip at the edges of the screen.

  • Fixed an issue where the file open button would not respond if the file path field was focused in certain actions.

  • Fixed an issue where TileType layers after an unset intermediate layer were not correctly loaded in the visual script.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2987181
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link