 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20616623 Edited 31 October 2025 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

happy syrup 2 release day!!!!! the 10th anniversary of syrup and the ultimate sweet...! wow!!!!! we made it here...

um, umm, this game is really huge so like... i don't know what to even say about it... i'm just happy everyone can play it now, even if i'm still working on the end of the story...! there is PLENTY IN THERE to enjoy in the meantime, trust me..! that's why i wanted to do early access ^^

you can check this page for upcoming fixes or notable bugs, and if you run into anything strange while playing the game then please feel free to contact me or make a thread about it! i welcome all feedback!!!

hope you enjoy the game~!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link