happy syrup 2 release day!!!!! the 10th anniversary of syrup and the ultimate sweet...! wow!!!!! we made it here...

um, umm, this game is really huge so like... i don't know what to even say about it... i'm just happy everyone can play it now, even if i'm still working on the end of the story...! there is PLENTY IN THERE to enjoy in the meantime, trust me..! that's why i wanted to do early access ^^

you can check this page for upcoming fixes or notable bugs, and if you run into anything strange while playing the game then please feel free to contact me or make a thread about it! i welcome all feedback!!!

hope you enjoy the game~!