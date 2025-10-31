The Warrens is OUT NOW!

You're just looking for a place to get a good night's sleep. You'll have no such luck as you're dragged into the nightmare worlds of The Warrens. You are tired and vulnerable, a single slice of a knife will end your journey. Use an array of unusual items and clever tactics to escape a cult of rabbit-headed men that want to use you in their incomprehensible project. Explore six strange domains as you look for allies and try to find a way back home.

Get the game now and make your escape from The Warrens!