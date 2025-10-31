 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20616269 Edited 31 October 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

We’ve just pushed a small but important update to improve your experience in BoneField: Chapter One.

Fixes & Improvements

  • Resolved forced HDR issue
    The game will no longer force HDR on startup. Players using SDR displays should now see proper brightness and contrast.

  • Audio bug fixes
    Cleaned up a few sound inconsistencies and adjusted audio behavior to better support the immersive body-cam atmosphere.

  • General optimization improvements
    Tweaked performance across multiple systems to ensure smoother gameplay, especially during intense moments.

Thanks again for all the feedback and support — it’s been incredibly helpful as we continue shaping BoneField with you. If you run into any other issues, please drop them in the community discussions!

More updates coming soon!

Changed files in this update

