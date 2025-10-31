Hey Everyone,

We’ve just pushed a small but important update to improve your experience in BoneField: Chapter One.

✅ Fixes & Improvements

Resolved forced HDR issue

The game will no longer force HDR on startup. Players using SDR displays should now see proper brightness and contrast.

Audio bug fixes

Cleaned up a few sound inconsistencies and adjusted audio behavior to better support the immersive body-cam atmosphere.

General optimization improvements

Tweaked performance across multiple systems to ensure smoother gameplay, especially during intense moments.

Thanks again for all the feedback and support — it’s been incredibly helpful as we continue shaping BoneField with you. If you run into any other issues, please drop them in the community discussions!

More updates coming soon!