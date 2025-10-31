 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20616192 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Drowner’s animation was not displaying properly.


  • Fixed a bug where player nicknames were rendered above roof objects on the map.


  • Fixed an issue in [Who’s With You?] mode where [Knowledge is Power] scoring logic was applied incorrectly.


  • The [Knowledge is Power] score display UI is now center-aligned.


  • Adjusted the Twilight nameplate position for the [Frankenstein] costume slightly upward.




Adjustments

  • Drowner’s movement speed bonus while revived has been slightly adjusted.

    • Drowner movement speed while revived: +35% → +30%





