Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where Drowner’s animation was not displaying properly.
Fixed a bug where player nicknames were rendered above roof objects on the map.
Fixed an issue in [Who’s With You?] mode where [Knowledge is Power] scoring logic was applied incorrectly.
The [Knowledge is Power] score display UI is now center-aligned.
Adjusted the Twilight nameplate position for the [Frankenstein] costume slightly upward.
Adjustments
Drowner’s movement speed bonus while revived has been slightly adjusted.
Drowner movement speed while revived: +35% → +30%
Changed files in this update