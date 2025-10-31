Hey there fellow Baloos 👻👻
the Spooky Season has arrived! 🎃🎃 Our first content update for Buhei comes with a new map: The Mansion 🕯️🦇🕯️
The Mansion is a multi-layered arena with a bat-powered teleportation mechanism. Claim the high ground, take a stroll through the library... and maybe you will find the secret power-up stash? ;) ⚡💪
But there's more! Use the new ping-pong racket 🏓 and send those pesky projectiles back to their sender (and maybe do some athletic flips n' stuff while doing so 🤸🤸).
But wait, there's yet more! Remember our bots? 🤖 Well, they learned some stuff... ✍🏻🧠
Still not satisfied? Find the full patch notes below:
New content:
- Halloween entered the Baloo-World
- Added Mansion stage
- Added new weapon: The Ping Pong Racket
Map Changes:
Pirate Stage:
- Shifted the center health pickup a bit north; now in range of the ballista hookshot
- Ballista arrow damage reduced to 20 (from 50)
Construction Stage:
- Added second elevator to get to the top floor
- Adjusted some pick-up positions
Gameplay & Balance:
- Health received from knocking out other players, as well as health from health pickups, now only heal 25 health (from 33)
- Item spawner pickup radius reduced
- Mohawk sound variation 2 (guitar riff) removed
- Hotdog’s mustard shot delay between shots increased to 0.5s (from 0.3s)
- Sword spin radius increased to 4.6 (from 4.2), damage falloff reduced to (now deals minimum of 2 damage at the edge of spin, from 1)
Bot Changes
- Bots can use Abilities
- Bots can use Secondary
- Bots realize when they fall off things
- Bots can handle basic Teleportation
- Bots try to pick up items from spawners
- Bots sometimes ignore Players after some chase time
Bugfixes & improvements:
- Fixed the serious dedication achievement not triggering properly
- Added missing cheese placement sound
- Fixed an issue that kept players stunlocked when pushed around by the tuba
- Baloo hats no longer shine white when they are knocked out
- Fixed an issue where a player would not properly dash while standing still
- Fixed a rare bug where a weapon change would block a player from using primary attack
- Updated input backend
