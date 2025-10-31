Hey there fellow Baloos 👻👻



the Spooky Season has arrived! 🎃🎃 Our first content update for Buhei comes with a new map: The Mansion 🕯️🦇🕯️



The Mansion is a multi-layered arena with a bat-powered teleportation mechanism. Claim the high ground, take a stroll through the library... and maybe you will find the secret power-up stash? ;) ⚡💪

But there's more! Use the new ping-pong racket 🏓 and send those pesky projectiles back to their sender (and maybe do some athletic flips n' stuff while doing so 🤸🤸).

But wait, there's yet more! Remember our bots? 🤖 Well, they learned some stuff... ✍🏻🧠



Still not satisfied? Find the full patch notes below:

