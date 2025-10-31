 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20616170 Edited 31 October 2025 – 08:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there fellow Baloos 👻👻

the Spooky Season has arrived! 🎃🎃 Our first content update for Buhei comes with a new map: The Mansion 🕯️🦇🕯️

The Mansion is a multi-layered arena with a bat-powered teleportation mechanism. Claim the high ground, take a stroll through the library... and maybe you will find the secret power-up stash? ;) ⚡💪

But there's more! Use the new ping-pong racket 🏓 and send those pesky projectiles back to their sender (and maybe do some athletic flips n' stuff while doing so 🤸🤸).

But wait, there's yet more! Remember our bots? 🤖 Well, they learned some stuff... ✍🏻🧠

Still not satisfied? Find the full patch notes below:

New content:
- Halloween entered the Baloo-World
- Added Mansion stage
- Added new weapon: The Ping Pong Racket

Map Changes:
Pirate Stage:
- Shifted the center health pickup a bit north; now in range of the ballista hookshot
- Ballista arrow damage reduced to 20 (from 50)
Construction Stage:
- Added second elevator to get to the top floor
- Adjusted some pick-up positions

Gameplay & Balance:
- Health received from knocking out other players, as well as health from health pickups, now only heal 25 health (from 33)
- Item spawner pickup radius reduced
- Mohawk sound variation 2 (guitar riff) removed
- Hotdog’s mustard shot delay between shots increased to 0.5s (from 0.3s)
- Sword spin radius increased to 4.6 (from 4.2), damage falloff reduced to (now deals minimum of 2 damage at the edge of spin, from 1)

Bot Changes
- Bots can use Abilities
- Bots can use Secondary
- Bots realize when they fall off things
- Bots can handle basic Teleportation
- Bots try to pick up items from spawners
- Bots sometimes ignore Players after some chase time


Bugfixes & improvements:
- Fixed the serious dedication achievement not triggering properly
- Added missing cheese placement sound
- Fixed an issue that kept players stunlocked when pushed around by the tuba
- Baloo hats no longer shine white when they are knocked out
- Fixed an issue where a player would not properly dash while standing still
- Fixed a rare bug where a weapon change would block a player from using primary attack
- Updated input backend

Changed files in this update

Linux Depot 2457312
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link