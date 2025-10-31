 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20616153 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:46:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy gamers. This update, we overhauled the UI of Ashen World to make it easier to answer questions players may have during gameplay. Additionally, Ashen World is now an endless game, as well as has a new shop to procure Ashen at the cost of fossils. Next update, we will prioritise adding both new Ashen and new difficulty modifiers/gameplay during runs. Thank you for your support of Ashen World!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3826731
