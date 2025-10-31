 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20616106 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:46:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes

General:

  • Fixed a bug that would cause Chii and Yuvi to not be able to attack on rare occasions after using their respective ultimate.

  • Fixed a bug that would that would cause movement speed to reset after a certain amount of time has passed, if the final star in variation 1 of the Movement Speed constellation was unlocked.

  • Fixed a description in the Shuriken constellation.

Balancing:

  • If Attack Speed scales with Movement Speed it can no longer go below normal Attack Speed.

  • If Attack Speed scales with Movement Speed it no longer takes Attack Slowdown into consideration.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3331591
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3331592
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link