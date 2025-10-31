Patch Notes
General:
Fixed a bug that would cause Chii and Yuvi to not be able to attack on rare occasions after using their respective ultimate.
Fixed a bug that would that would cause movement speed to reset after a certain amount of time has passed, if the final star in variation 1 of the Movement Speed constellation was unlocked.
Fixed a description in the Shuriken constellation.
Balancing:
If Attack Speed scales with Movement Speed it can no longer go below normal Attack Speed.
If Attack Speed scales with Movement Speed it no longer takes Attack Slowdown into consideration.
