31 October 2025 Build 20616022 Edited 31 October 2025 – 11:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The slot-based deck-building roguelite “Slot & Dungeons” is now available in Early Access!

We’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the players who have supported and walked alongside us on this journey.

Early Access Content

  • 3 playable characters

  • 5 stages with 7 difficulty levels

  • Over 100 items, 90 spells, 180 relics, and 150 enemies

  • Permanent upgrade system

  • Encyclopedia feature

  • Ranking system

If you enjoy the game, your positive review and recommendation would mean the world to us!

Changed files in this update

