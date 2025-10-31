The slot-based deck-building roguelite “Slot & Dungeons” is now available in Early Access!

We’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the players who have supported and walked alongside us on this journey.

Early Access Content

3 playable characters

5 stages with 7 difficulty levels

Over 100 items, 90 spells, 180 relics, and 150 enemies

Permanent upgrade system

Encyclopedia feature

Ranking system

If you enjoy the game, your positive review and recommendation would mean the world to us!