The slot-based deck-building roguelite “Slot & Dungeons” is now available in Early Access!
We’d like to express our heartfelt thanks to all the players who have supported and walked alongside us on this journey.
Early Access Content
3 playable characters
5 stages with 7 difficulty levels
Over 100 items, 90 spells, 180 relics, and 150 enemies
Permanent upgrade system
Encyclopedia feature
Ranking system
If you enjoy the game, your positive review and recommendation would mean the world to us!
Changed files in this update