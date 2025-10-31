Notable New & Requested Features

Grappling Hook improvement - enemies which cannot be grabbed by the grappling hook now take damage when hit by it. This also allows for the Grappling Hook to blast right through destroyed enemies, and gives the player ability to do damage to the rear situationally. Quite a game changer!



New Railgun Attachable weapon - unleash utter destruction with this highly limited but extremely powerful weapon



New enemy - Wildfire - this aggressive enemy floats onto the screen and fires so wildly that its recoil pushes it back, swaying in a side arc while it fires. This enemy has been added to key areas increasing tension in some sections which needed a bit more intensity.



New enemy - Eye Floater - these creepy little eyes are hanging out just watching your every move. Look out for their forked laser attack after their eye flashes.



Hard mode does not provide the player any health - one hit kills. No Health Pickups.



Spitfire Cruisers now spray bullets in a wider arc, firing spreads that are 5 bullets wide.



Interceptor enemy routing behaviors improved, which should prevent situations where they were turning off screen too early.



An on-screen Turn Signal has been added to show players when a turn in the stage is about to happen. These are displayed on the right edge of the screen pointing up or down.



Keyboard controls (WASD vs Arrow control prompt). When the player first starts the game they receive a one-time prompt to choose between WASD+JKL; for controls or Arrows+ZXCV for keyboard controls. Additionally any remapped control for Movement, Action button and Bomb also remap the UI controls keeping everything consistent.



Auto-Fire now has a latch mode which is the default behavior. Tapping the V/; Key toggles the Auto Fire on and off instead of having to hold it down. There are still strategic situations where timed fire using hold-down rapid-fire is preferred by some players so the option in the Controls panel offers players their preference.



Technical Improvements and Bug Fixes

An issue with Turrets allowing them to turn beyond their intended deadzone has been corrected.



Additional input issues fixed - Space key was hard-mapped to bomb which was causing issues if players remapped Space to other actions. This hard-mapped configuration has been removed. This was also the case for the right Control key.



Multiple control issues resolved - some users, particularly in the web version had issues with controls not being registered such as the held button for Focus Shot not working. Input has now been reworked with a fallback check mechanism to poll Input whenever frames are skipped, providing more consistent input when the system is catching up.



Performance improvements - Cosmic Destroyer uses a deterministic tick system. This means logic shouldn't deviate even if the performance degrades, but there were improvements to be made within this system for lower-end hardware that was consistently dropping frames. Memory management of the Tick system has improved performance on these lower end machines by 20-25% in some cases, so I hope this resolves many player's lag issues.



Multiple Graphical improvements have been made with significant GPU performance improvement related to full-screen effects for parallaxing (particularly related to the simulated 3D effect).



Early access has been launched on Steam! This also includes a small incremental hotfix to resolve a black-screen startup issue that was happening intermittently.I'm sure excited to be putting the game out there and am looking forward to engaging with players and hearing your feedback. Cosmic Destroyer is a little game starting from humble beginnings, but being developed rapidly and passionately. There will be bumps in the road and bugs and all of that but we will make the game better together!You'll be seeing weekly news and patch notes which I will post on Thursdays if there are any patch notes, changes or new developments on the horizon. I will also be posting a roadmap for the near-term work that is planned for Cosmic Destroyer next week.These patches have also all been applied to the current demo version.