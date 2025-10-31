Balance

- Increased population loss ratio for AI after failed invasion of player

- Before: 10%–25%

- After: 20%–40%

- Attributes of slaves captured in war now increase over time

Bug Fixes

- Fixed combat AI error that prevented game progression

- Fixed a character being unable to move due to an error

- Fixed issue where setting age 20 for automatic butchering incorrectly marked 4-year-old chickens

- Fixed incomplete display in the manual butchery interface

- Fixed invitation limit for caravans not being saved

- Fixed caravans not consuming inventory upon invitation