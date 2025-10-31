Balance
- Increased population loss ratio for AI after failed invasion of player
- Before: 10%–25%
- After: 20%–40%
- Attributes of slaves captured in war now increase over time
Bug Fixes
- Fixed combat AI error that prevented game progression
- Fixed a character being unable to move due to an error
- Fixed issue where setting age 20 for automatic butchering incorrectly marked 4-year-old chickens
- Fixed incomplete display in the manual butchery interface
- Fixed invitation limit for caravans not being saved
- Fixed caravans not consuming inventory upon invitation
