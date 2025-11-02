Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;
* Addition of light in skinning shack in the evening
* Limit black powder days to 3 max for campaign
* Increased FOV while hunting
* Improvements to shooting/aiming mechanics
* Addition of 10 point 'piebald' buck (rare)
* Additional map - 'Western woods2'
Deer Hunting Camp updates 11/1/2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3692241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update