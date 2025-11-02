 Skip to content
2 November 2025 Build 20615922 Edited 2 November 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Latest update of 'Deer Hunting Camp' listing of changes/upgrades;

* Addition of light in skinning shack in the evening
* Limit black powder days to 3 max for campaign
* Increased FOV while hunting
* Improvements to shooting/aiming mechanics
* Addition of 10 point 'piebald' buck (rare)
* Additional map - 'Western woods2'

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3692241
  • Loading history…
