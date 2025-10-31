- Item balancing: Zombie Head and Dark Katana nerfed

- Items can now be discarded from the Stash (previously only possible at the inn)

- Improved inventory handling logic (should now be less error-prone)

- NPCs now automatically surrender if they have no battle stats

- Fixed a 100% discount glitch that could zero out the player's coins

- Fixed incorrect death handling after 3 deaths

- Minor bug fixes (please report any new bugs on Discord)