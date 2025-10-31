 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615868 Edited 31 October 2025 – 04:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Too many to changes to list, but a brief summary
-Boss Fights Updated
- Hunter Implemented
-Credits Added
- Village Improved
- Plains Levels Finished
- Pause Menu and Functionality
- Improved Volume Handling
- Added Achievements

Changed files in this update

Depot 3298511
  • Loading history…
