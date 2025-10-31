= Clockin' In

- fixed issue where host would make stored items disappear and would lowk soft lock the entire level if they stored the keycard

- fixed issue with props culling to early

= Old Fart

- fixed issue with old fart not being able to sight players once host died

- fixed issue with old fart getting stuck with interaction animations

- fixed issue with old fart getting stuck against walls / furniture

- fixed issue with old fart playing multiple attack animations at once

- fixed a lot of issues with the old fart just not working in general bruh

- fixed issue with the ritual site playing one freaking million sound effects on sacrifice completion

= Blackjack

- blackjack cash now despawns quickly and doesn't change denominations while disappearing

- to balance income silver bars can now be found in the grind

- added the art wall to the lobby

- added more fanart to the game

- rebalanced some sound effects in the lobby

- gold bars no longer spawn infinitely when betting over 1 thousand cash

= Misc

- fixed issue with item UI animations getting stuck on screen

= Developers Note

- Hey shit happens naw mean? The Old Fart level should actually be playable now holy moly.