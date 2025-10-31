= Clockin' In
- fixed issue where host would make stored items disappear and would lowk soft lock the entire level if they stored the keycard
- fixed issue with props culling to early
= Old Fart
- fixed issue with old fart not being able to sight players once host died
- fixed issue with old fart getting stuck with interaction animations
- fixed issue with old fart getting stuck against walls / furniture
- fixed issue with old fart playing multiple attack animations at once
- fixed a lot of issues with the old fart just not working in general bruh
- fixed issue with the ritual site playing one freaking million sound effects on sacrifice completion
= Blackjack
- blackjack cash now despawns quickly and doesn't change denominations while disappearing
- to balance income silver bars can now be found in the grind
- added the art wall to the lobby
- added more fanart to the game
- rebalanced some sound effects in the lobby
- gold bars no longer spawn infinitely when betting over 1 thousand cash
= Misc
- fixed issue with item UI animations getting stuck on screen
= Developers Note
- Hey shit happens naw mean? The Old Fart level should actually be playable now holy moly.
