The King announces new Patch Notes!
BUAHAHAHA scary stuff, new skinny scary stuff! Go grab yours!
-Vish team
Weekly Champions
1º Chappll
2º 7uf
3º jikoikio03
NEW Skins
Nanastein (Viking)
-The creation of a monster!
Vich (Lich)
-Vhis vone is vvery scavy!
Frost VVitch (Frost Witch)
-The vvitchest of them all! Great movie too!
Pumpkin Manace (Deep Cultist)
-She raises skeleton hands too smash those who smashed pumpkins last summer!
Heroes
Deep Cultist - NERF
-Base damage 5 -> 4
Lich - NERF
-Orb base damage (6/12/18) -> (5/10/15)
Biomancer (Frog) - NERF
-Chomp biomass cost 30 -> 35
Biomancer (Spider) - BUFF
-Krasiling base strength 5 -> 6
Ranger - BUFF
-Lvl3 Mark base damage 5 -> 6
Captain - BUFF
-WOAH! (10/15/20%) -> (15/20/25%)
