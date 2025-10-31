The King announces new Patch Notes!

BUAHAHAHA scary stuff, new skinny scary stuff! Go grab yours!

-Vish team

Weekly Champions

1º Chappll

2º 7uf

3º jikoikio03

NEW Skins

Nanastein (Viking)

-The creation of a monster!

Vich (Lich)

-Vhis vone is vvery scavy!

Frost VVitch (Frost Witch)

-The vvitchest of them all! Great movie too!

Pumpkin Manace (Deep Cultist)

-She raises skeleton hands too smash those who smashed pumpkins last summer!

Heroes

Deep Cultist - NERF

-Base damage 5 -> 4

Lich - NERF

-Orb base damage (6/12/18) -> (5/10/15)

Biomancer (Frog) - NERF

-Chomp biomass cost 30 -> 35

Biomancer (Spider) - BUFF

-Krasiling base strength 5 -> 6

Ranger - BUFF

-Lvl3 Mark base damage 5 -> 6

Captain - BUFF

-WOAH! (10/15/20%) -> (15/20/25%)