 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY ARC Raiders Battlefield™ 6 ARC Raiders Playtest New World: Aeternum The Outer Worlds 2 Battlefield™ REDSEC
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
31 October 2025 Build 20615710 Edited 31 October 2025 – 02:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The King announces new Patch Notes!

BUAHAHAHA scary stuff, new skinny scary stuff! Go grab yours!

-Vish team

Weekly Champions

1º Chappll

2º 7uf

3º jikoikio03

NEW Skins

Nanastein (Viking)

-The creation of a monster!

Vich (Lich)

-Vhis vone is vvery scavy!

Frost VVitch (Frost Witch)

-The vvitchest of them all! Great movie too!

Pumpkin Manace (Deep Cultist)

-She raises skeleton hands too smash those who smashed pumpkins last summer!

Heroes

Deep Cultist - NERF

-Base damage 5 -> 4

Lich - NERF

-Orb base damage (6/12/18) -> (5/10/15)

Biomancer (Frog) - NERF

-Chomp biomass cost 30 -> 35

Biomancer (Spider) - BUFF

-Krasiling base strength 5 -> 6

Ranger - BUFF

-Lvl3 Mark base damage 5 -> 6

Captain - BUFF

-WOAH! (10/15/20%) -> (15/20/25%)

Changed files in this update

Windows Just King Depot Depot 1059981
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link