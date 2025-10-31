Hello everyone,

Hope you're enjoying the new relics! More of a technical update for you all today - we've made two large (and several small) optimisation fixes in the game. This should help people on all manner of devices, specifically lower end hardware.

The two changes in brief are a change in our render methodology that should significantly reduce VRAM & GPU utilisation, and optimising Borderless Fullscreen whilst removing Exclusive Fullscreen mode.

I know the latter sounds strange, but the reality is Exclusive Fullscreen is a largely outdated and poorly supported display mode in the modern landscape that can cause issues with all sorts of things from GPU usage to Framerate. Hopefully, there is no true loss of functionality for users shifting onto Borderless Fullscreen (for what it's worth, many games "fullscreen" option is actually borderless in disguise now).

Hopefully this optimisation patch improves performance for you! If it does (or if it doesn't) please let us know in the forums and we'll continue our work on the matter!



Thanks,

Connagh & Joel

Sea Glass Games