Update Content Description:

1. The prerequisite for the subsequent Beast Kingdom storyline is: cannot trigger the Slime storyline. Both becoming the Beast Mother or escaping the Beast Kingdom have storylines, but Beast Mother has a lot more! Please choose accordingly.



2. Healer Crossover/Linkage: Triggered during the book-reading cutscene in Ferdinand's office. Players who missed it on previous saves can trigger it by clicking on every book.



3. Slime Branch Summary Storyline: Requires returning to Anvilche to trigger the scene where Simelia goes to the Holy City of Vera.



4. True Ending - Netherworld Arc: When you see the ruin entrance in any storyline, you will encounter the Saintess upon returning to the city.



5. True Ending - Celestial Realm Arc: The Celestial Realm storyline will be enacted based on the player's current attributes, number of flashbacks unlocked, and number of endings unlocked. It is recommended to play more side quests for a better experience!



All the above storylines include new CGs. We hope you will enjoy the new stories as well!



For players who want to enjoy the game effortlessly or want to see all the flashbacks/recollections, you can go to the room opposite Princess Sofia's room, and click on the table to get the hidden divine artifact. The artifact provides a combination title which grants money and power when equipped, so you no longer have to fear monsters in the game.

If you are aiming to view gallery, try to go to the Different Realm, gather the memories first, and then open the All Memories option to view them.