Hi!



-Added an option to skip prologue and epilogue videos

-Fixed FPS drop when the lighter was on

-Fixed lighter not being availible in some cases after reloading the save

-Fixed some options not working properly

-No more drifting bigfoot in one of the cutscenes (sorry)

-Performance improvements

-Fixed sounds sometimes overlapping

-Fixed arm with the lighter hovering in the air during first cutscene in some cases

-Fixed arm being detached with higher FOV values

-Fixed sounds being turned off in some cases after reloading the save

-Better camera positions during cutscenes



More improvements to come!

