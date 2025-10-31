 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615612 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi!

-Added an option to skip prologue and epilogue videos
-Fixed FPS drop when the lighter was on
-Fixed lighter not being availible in some cases after reloading the save
-Fixed some options not working properly
-No more drifting bigfoot in one of the cutscenes (sorry)
-Performance improvements
-Fixed sounds sometimes overlapping
-Fixed arm with the lighter hovering in the air during first cutscene in some cases
-Fixed arm being detached with higher FOV values
-Fixed sounds being turned off in some cases after reloading the save
-Better camera positions during cutscenes

More improvements to come!

