31 October 2025 Build 20615582 Edited 31 October 2025 – 02:46:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
+As you go down the elevator from the training area to the pool deck you can hear the pool deck music.

+The mouse input was not being captured immediately when the game started.

+Make the fishing boat not appear to be coming out of the water.

+Truncate the Syberian hamster conversation.

+Remove a "High resolution screenshot saved as" message when saving the game.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2595041
