+As you go down the elevator from the training area to the pool deck you can hear the pool deck music.
+The mouse input was not being captured immediately when the game started.
+Make the fishing boat not appear to be coming out of the water.
+Truncate the Syberian hamster conversation.
+Remove a "High resolution screenshot saved as" message when saving the game.
Changes in 1.25.10.31
