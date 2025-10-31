Major Bug Fixes & Other Updates





• Fixed a major glitch where the enemy can stop attacking unexpectedly during combat in very particular situations.



• Updated the Enemy Target Lock System so that it auto-unlocks when it loses track of the enemy and auto-relocks when facing the enemy again.



• Fixed a major glitch during any NPC dialogue where, if switching from the game to any other window on a PC (EX, the Internet), then switching back to the game, the game no longer works, and no buttons are recognized.



• Fixed a glitch during any NPC dialogue where the mouse unexpectedly appears on screen.



• Fix some problems with the level design in Cathuybia.



• Updated the background sound effects and audio in Shakenah's Domain to better fit the mood.



• Fixed a glitch at the end of the game when the map image is not fully fit on the screen.

• Fixed grammar mistakes and improved the story content in all NPC dialogue throughout the game.