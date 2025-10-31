 Skip to content
Major 31 October 2025 Build 20615580 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major Bug Fixes & Other Updates


Fixed a major glitch where the enemy can stop attacking unexpectedly during combat in very particular situations.

Updated the Enemy Target Lock System so that it auto-unlocks when it loses track of the enemy and auto-relocks when facing the enemy again.

Fixed a major glitch during any NPC dialogue where, if switching from the game to any other window on a PC (EX, the Internet), then switching back to the game, the game no longer works, and no buttons are recognized.

• Fixed a glitch during any NPC dialogue where the mouse unexpectedly appears on screen.

• Fix some problems with the level design in Cathuybia.

• Updated the background sound effects and audio in Shakenah's Domain to better fit the mood.

• Fixed a glitch at the end of the game when the map image is not fully fit on the screen.

• Fixed grammar mistakes and improved the story content in all NPC dialogue throughout the game.

