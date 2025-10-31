 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615574 Edited 31 October 2025 – 03:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Minor Bug Fixes 1.1.1

- Dialogue issues reported by @riktothepast have been fixed.
- A collision bug with doors has been fixed.


/////New features currently in work for 1.1.2

- Gamepad support
- The item inventory system has been fixed so that previous players do not lose their progress.

- The visuals of the desert and school have been improved.

