0.75 Update Notes

The Level Cap has now been increased to 75 and the initial loading startup has improved efficiency.

The Factory

This major update includes the addition of the factory location. The newly designed tile set will mean the player will move around the factory slightly differently to the previous varieties. The player will now travel between city, forest and factory until the 1.0 update which will bring the outskirts location. That final location will complete the map and enemy rotation.

Locked Containers

I've completed the new locked container mini-game. This memory game is a quick and improved solution to my previous method which was just using currency. Now the player just provides time and skill to unlock rather than a binary choice. A button sequence is played which the player then has to repeat, if you input incorrectly the container will lock until you leave and try again.

Damage Taken Display

Players can now see what type of damage they receive by all enemies and traps. The correct icon will flash near your health bar when damage is taken. It will also flash when armor has prevented it but the player will notice the full screen effect is skipped. This has improved how players level up their resistances as well as which armor to select depending on what damage they are receiving the most.

