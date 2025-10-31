 Skip to content
31 October 2025 Build 20615420 Edited 31 October 2025 – 02:59:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are thrilled to announce:

"The Hilltop Funeral" is now available in Early Access.

10% Launch Discount: Enjoy a 10% discount during the first two weeks！

A casket arrives. The phone rings—two pallbearers are sent on one disastrous funeral route. Navigate through the cemetery and deliver the dead to their final destination… at The Hilltop Funeral.

Contact Us:

Join our official discord：https://discord.gg/zFsRzDYyaY

Lastly, we sincerely thank every player for your attention and support!

Wishing you safe travels on your coffin-carrying journey... as much as possible!

