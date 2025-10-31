Hello everyone!

We are thrilled to announce:

"The Hilltop Funeral" is now available in Early Access.



10% Launch Discount: Enjoy a 10% discount during the first two weeks！

A casket arrives. The phone rings—two pallbearers are sent on one disastrous funeral route. Navigate through the cemetery and deliver the dead to their final destination… at The Hilltop Funeral.

Lastly, we sincerely thank every player for your attention and support!

Wishing you safe travels on your coffin-carrying journey... as much as possible!